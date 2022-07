Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The 10th annual NOLA Riverfest brings live music and more to the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Saturday, July 23. The music lineup includes Jason Neville Funky Soul Band, Detroit Brooks, Keiko Komaki, GreyHawk Perkins & Friends, Caesar Brothers Funk Box and the Treme Lafitte Brass Band with Baby Dolls and Mardi Gras Indian guests. The festival has explored the Mississippi River’s impact on local culture and the environment with entertainment, speakers and more. There are food and drink vendors on the museum grounds. Music runs from noon to 7:30 p.m. Visit nolariverfest.org for details.

