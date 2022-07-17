ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: School teachers should not be armed security guards

Arming teachers with guns is not a solution to the problem of 18-21 year-old angry, rejected and/or depressed males who are killing our schools’ children.

As a former teacher and teacher educator, I wonder why would our legislature and governor diminish the professional role of our teachers by giving them the option to be gun-guards in our schools? Perhaps the NRA is using its monied undemocratic influence on politicians to force this unprofessional and absurd law.

According to 90% of “we the people,” including 74% of NRA members, there is strong support for universal background checks and acquiring permits. This requirement along with increasing the age to 21 to be eligible to purchase a gun makes even more sense. But no one of any age should be able to buy or acquire in any way, semi-automatic assault weapons such as AR-15s. These military-style weapons should only be available to military and police personnel who serve to protect us.

We need to rationally deal with America’s gun crisis and not encourage teachers to carry guns to take on the added responsibility of being armed security guards in our public schools.

Bill Wilen, Kent

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Letter to the Editor: School teachers should not be armed security guards

