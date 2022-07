Counterfeit $100 bills have recently been passing in and around the Cortland area, according to a city police Facebook post. City police have received “several complaints” in regard to the counterfeit $100 bills, the post states. The $100 bills “are hard to detect” and the bills are dated between 1996 and 2006, however, city police noted several of the counterfeit bills have the same serial numbers.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO