FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders in the Rowan County town of Faith are asking residents to voluntarily conserve water due to a well that has gone dry. “One of our wells went dry about five months ago and so what we’re doing is during the summer months we have a lot of people that water their lawns and it’s been excessive use and so what we’re doing is trying to conserve as much as we can,” said Mayor Randall Barger.

3 DAYS AGO