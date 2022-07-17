Truckload of Meth at the Border

A Mexican man is facing charges after more than 900 pounds of liquid meth was found in his truck in Edinburg.

Homeland Security investigators were watching the Flying J truck stop this past Tuesday when they spotted a man they recognized from a previous encounter.

After making contact, the investigators were permitted to inspect the man's truck.

They found hidden compartments in the fuel tanks containing hundreds of pounds of liquid meth.

The driver told investigators he had been told to drive the truck from Mexico to Oklahoma.

