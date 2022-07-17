ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Truckload of Meth at the Border

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iawl_0giZIISI00

A Mexican man is facing charges after more than 900 pounds of liquid meth was found in his truck in Edinburg.

Homeland Security investigators were watching the Flying J truck stop this past Tuesday when they spotted a man they recognized from a previous encounter.

After making contact, the investigators were permitted to inspect the man's truck.

They found hidden compartments in the fuel tanks containing hundreds of pounds of liquid meth.

The driver told investigators he had been told to drive the truck from Mexico to Oklahoma.

photo: Getty Images

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

