Monkeypox in Fort Bend County

Health officials in Fort Bend County are reporting the county's first likely cases of monkeypox.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services say the affected residents had contact with someone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Officials didn't state how many cases are under investigation.

The preliminary positive results came from the Houston Health Department Laboratory on Wednesday and Thursday. T

he samples were sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The patients are isolated at home.

