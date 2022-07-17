ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Monkeypox in Fort Bend County

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYRg5_0giZI1XC00

Health officials in Fort Bend County are reporting the county's first likely cases of monkeypox.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services say the affected residents had contact with someone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Officials didn't state how many cases are under investigation.

The preliminary positive results came from the Houston Health Department Laboratory on Wednesday and Thursday. T

he samples were sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The patients are isolated at home.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston Ordinance Requiring Surveillance Cameras Goes Into Effect

Beginning Tuesday, some Houston businesses are required to have outdoor surveillance cameras installed, or face penalties. Bars, nightclubs, strip clubs, convenience stores and game rooms must install outward-facing, high-resolution camera surveillance systems. Police say these are the businesses where officers respond to assaults and shootings most. Attorney Eric Dick calls...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Sen. Bettencourt: Texas Property Tax Relief Coming This Fall

Gov. Greg Abbott pledges a 'very large property tax cut coming' next session, but one lawmaker insists relief is on the way in the coming months. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, says all those bills and constitutional amendments he pushed through are finally going into effect this fall, meaning a property tax cut for up to four million homesteads.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Health
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Family 'Livid' Over Accidental $500 Tip At Texas Ice Cream Shop

A family was accidentally overcharged by $500 at an ice cream shop in Texas — and all they bought were three ice cream cones. Earlier this week, a family visited Marble Slab in Sugar Land and bought three ice cream cones, which totaled $22. When Carolyn Sion's daughter got the bill, however, the total was $532.50, she told FOX 26. There was a $509.80 tip printed on the receipt and charged to her debit card, which has proven difficult to get refunded.
SUGAR LAND, TX
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Texas Man Steals What Police Never Expected Would Be Stolen

A Texas man has allegedly committed an unthinkable and unexpected crime. Detectives with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said 26 aluminum plans from four fields at a park, including the dugouts, were missing, according to KHOU. The planks are bleacher seats, Lieutenant Jim Slack said. "They have clips underneath it. He simply removed the clips with some tools and just physically drug them to his property," he said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Country Singer Dale Watson's Signature Guitar Stolen From Texas Restaurant

Country singer Dale Watson is on the hunt for his signature coin-encrusted guitar that was reportedly stolen from a restaurant in Texas last weekend. The "I Lie When I Drink" singer took to Instagram earlier this week to ask the Houston community for help. "Last Saturday my van was stolen and besides my personal things and a lot of money , the one thing that has been with me almost 30 years is my Guitar. It’s pretty unique so if by chance you see it in a pawn shop please let me or the Houston Police know," Watson said.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Power Ironically Goes Out As Texas Weatherman Warns About Rolling Blackouts

As a Texas weatherman was discussing the possibility of rolling blackouts, the power in the studio went out. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog at ABC 13 in Houston shared the hilarious moment on Twitter — and it went viral. "That moment you're on live TV talking about the hot weather in Texas that could lead to rolling blackouts...and then the power goes out. 😳," he captioned the 20-second video of his forecast on Thursday (July 13).
HOUSTON, TX
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Texas

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!
TEXAS STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy