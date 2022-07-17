ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Got Bad Fuel, Company Fined

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

A Texas transport company is being fined for supplying potentially tainted rocket fuel to NASA and the Department of Defense.

Anahuac Transport representatives pleaded guilty in February on behalf of the company and agreed to forfeit more than $250,000,000 in gross proceeds from the transaction.

A federal judge on Thursday this past week ordered Anahuac to pay a $275,000 fine.

The company admitted to delivering rocket fuel in tankers that hadn't been properly decontaminated.

