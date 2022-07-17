ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RACE ENDS IN FIRERY CRASH

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 1 am Sunday morning calls came into the 911 center reporting two cars had been racing on I-69 feeder north of FM 1485 and one had crashed and was on fire....

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

KBTX.com

DPS investigating Austin County crash that killed Bellville woman

BELLVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Bellville woman in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17. A spokesman for DPS tells KBTX the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on SH 159 near Bellville. Troopers say...
BELLVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STOLEN TRAILER

Stolen at 4 am Thursday morning on Fm 2854 at a construction site. If located or you have information contact Conroe Police at 936-522-3200.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

One dead in motorcycle accident in Montgomery County

CANEY CREEK, Texas (CW39) — A motorcyclist is dead after police said the driver crashed while trying to pass another vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the accident happened on a rural road in Montgomery County on Tuesday off FM 1314 and Gulf Coast Road. Investigators believe...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Woman killed in two-car accident on SH 146 N

A 28-year-old woman was killed around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday north of Rye about one mile south of the Polk-Liberty County line. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the woman was traveling in a 2018 Kia and was pulling out of a private drive just prior to the accident.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle on Wednesday morning. DPS says a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Highway 6 near Westward Ho when it crashed into a DPS Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on the shoulder with activated lights, helping a stranded driver. The Focus drove onto the shoulder and partially in the ditch, hitting the DPS vehicle, according to a release.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is unknown but it’s in the 3500 block of Dick Barnes Loops near Bedias. No injuries...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Shooting Incident In Bellville Sends Two To The Austin County Jail

During the mid morning hours of July 20th, a shooting was reported at Park Place Apartments in Bellville. Two individuals were involved in a verbal disturbance with the victim. Multiple rounds were fired into the victim’s automobile as he fled from the apartment complex. The victim did not sustain any injuries. One of the suspects involved was apprehended at the scene, the second subject was apprehended at an apartment complex in Sealy, TX. Keavon Hillsman-Ward, and Terri Ward Jr., were both arrested for Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon and were booked into the Austin County Jail.
BELLVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MOBILE HOME FIRE IN 100 DEGREE HEAT

Just before 11:30 am Wednesday North Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire with possible four persons trapped on Crockett Forest Drive near Cut and Shoot. Units arrived to find a mobile home fully involved in flames. Additional tankers were called and additional help came from Caney Creek and East Montgomery County Fire Departments. It was determined that all occupants did escape the home safely. MCHD Medics stood by assisting firefighters in cooling off. It is unknown the cause of the blaze, however, a Montgomery County Assistant Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate. The call came in just as the thermometer hit 100 degrees. Fire crews will remain on the scene for the next few hours checking for hotspots and cleaning up.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Young child possibly drowns in Atascocita, authorities say

ATASCOCITA, Texas - Authorities are at the scene of a possible drowning involving a young child in Atascocita Tuesday morning. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, it happened in the Walden on Lake Houston Subdivision. It's unclear in what body of water the incident occurred. Atascocita EMS and Fire...
ATASCOCITA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Constable Hayden Receives Diamond Hero Leadership Award

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Constable Hayden was awarded the “Diamond Hero Leadership Award” for his leadership and commitment to DWI enforcement. This was one of four leadership awards given at Madd’s 2022 Southeast Texas Take the Wheel” Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon, held at The Ballroom at Tanglewood in Houston, TX. But, that’s not all; Constable Hayden was also awarded the “Policy Setter Award” for his commitment to the community through DWI policy. One of Constable Hayden’s points of focus when elected and still today was to combat driving while intoxicated drivers on the streets of East Montgomery County; to do this he has built an amazing, specialized team of Deputies who also received well-deserved awards during the luncheon. Sgt. Potter, leader of the DWI Team, received the “Enforcement Award” for his efforts in arresting 120 intoxicated drivers in 2021 along with Dep. Lewis and Dep. Castillo. Sgt. Potter, Dep. Esteves and Dep. Lewis all received the “Madd Hero Award” for the commitment and diligence in DWI arrests. Overall, Constable Hayden and the DWI Team received eight incredible awards! Constable Hayden stated, “I am so blessed to have such a great team of highly trained DWI Deputies working alongside the rest of the office focusing on taking intoxicated drivers from our streets. I’d also like to thank MADD for their continued efforts in supporting and recognizing law enforcement year after year.” Constable Hayden also wanted to thank and congratulate the many other offices and individuals in Montgomery County that assist in the patrol on the streets and the prosecution in the courtroom. This includes Judge Phil Grant, awarded the Judiciary Service Award, The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Assistant District Attorney LaRouax who received the Prosecutor Service Award, and Emily Martinez, who received the Unsung Hero Award for assisting with the Montgomery County No Refusal Operations. This MADD “Take The Wheel” luncheon is held yearly. It recognizes not only law enforcement efforts from across the region combatting driving while enforcement offenses, but also the prosecutors, judges, and community partners that also help keep the roadways safe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Major traffic backup on I-10 due to crash

HOUSTON — A crash along I-10 caused a major backup on Monday afternoon on the east side of town. While no major injuries were reported, cars were stopped for miles as crews worked to clean up after a crash in the westbound lanes at the San Jacinto River. All...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Five puppies found dead in Houston backyard: officials

HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Precinct 5 Constables receive multiple MADD Awards for outstanding DWI Enforcement in 2021

On July 19, 2022, the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Department attended the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving “MADD” awards banquet where several PCT 5 Deputies were recognized for their outstanding performance in DWI Enforcement and Constable Chris Jones accepted the “Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency Award” for the Department. Deputy Buehl, Sgt. Christopher and Sgt. Bodden each received an individual award for their hard work and efforts in taking well over 200 impaired drivers off the street and saving countless potential lives. Deputy Buehl and Sgt. Bodden also received an additional “MADD Hero Award” for their outstanding leadership and efforts while enforcing DWIs within Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN ORDERED IN GRIMES COUNTY

640PM-Fire Chiefs have just requested the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office to start evacuations in the 21000 block of FM 2620. Also on Dick Barnes Loop. One barn and one mobile home are now on fire.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18 WHEELER ROLLOVER IN WILLIS

8AM-An 18-wheeler rollover has closed Calvary Road at Highway 75. The 18-wheeler loaded with flooring material is expected to keep Calvary closed at least until 11am.
WILLIS, TX

