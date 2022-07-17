RACE ENDS IN FIRERY CRASH

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Constable Hayden was awarded the “Diamond Hero Leadership Award” for his leadership and commitment to DWI enforcement. This was one of four leadership awards given at Madd’s 2022 Southeast Texas Take the Wheel” Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon, held at The Ballroom at Tanglewood in Houston, TX. But, that’s not all; Constable Hayden was also awarded the “Policy Setter Award” for his commitment to the community through DWI policy. One of Constable Hayden’s points of focus when elected and still today was to combat driving while intoxicated drivers on the streets of East Montgomery County; to do this he has built an amazing, specialized team of Deputies who also received well-deserved awards during the luncheon. Sgt. Potter, leader of the DWI Team, received the “Enforcement Award” for his efforts in arresting 120 intoxicated drivers in 2021 along with Dep. Lewis and Dep. Castillo. Sgt. Potter, Dep. Esteves and Dep. Lewis all received the “Madd Hero Award” for the commitment and diligence in DWI arrests. Overall, Constable Hayden and the DWI Team received eight incredible awards! Constable Hayden stated, “I am so blessed to have such a great team of highly trained DWI Deputies working alongside the rest of the office focusing on taking intoxicated drivers from our streets. I’d also like to thank MADD for their continued efforts in supporting and recognizing law enforcement year after year.” Constable Hayden also wanted to thank and congratulate the many other offices and individuals in Montgomery County that assist in the patrol on the streets and the prosecution in the courtroom. This includes Judge Phil Grant, awarded the Judiciary Service Award, The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Assistant District Attorney LaRouax who received the Prosecutor Service Award, and Emily Martinez, who received the Unsung Hero Award for assisting with the Montgomery County No Refusal Operations. This MADD “Take The Wheel” luncheon is held yearly. It recognizes not only law enforcement efforts from across the region combatting driving while enforcement offenses, but also the prosecutors, judges, and community partners that also help keep the roadways safe.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO