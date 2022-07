Meredith Hayden's love of cooking runs deep. Known as "WishBoneKitchen" on TikTok, the 26-year-old chef started posting videos of her always-fresh dishes less than two years ago and has already gained nearly one million followers. A main reason foodies are drawn to her page? Hayden often chronicles her crazy hours as a private chef in the Hamptons, New York's high-end beach towns. Most of her videos have fun stories behind them — and so does her username.

