SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News heard from several viewers complaining about some underweight cows in Spencer County. They say they are in the Hatfield/Richland area. We went to the area ourselves. Our reporter found several cows and other animals, like goats and poultry, at a property off 900 W. in Richland.

SPENCER COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO