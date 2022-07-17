LEAD Brevard: making a difference on the Space Coast for more than 30 years | Opinion

LEAD Brevard has been developing leaders in Brevard County for more than three decades.

As Kristin Bakke, President and CEO of Lead Brevard puts it: "We equip people to lead with confidence and courage … to change what needs to improve in our community. Our program provides community education, relationships and builds networks of connections."

Since 1985, Leadership Brevard has graduated more than 1,575 participants. Of its graduates, approximately 75% still reside in Brevard. Many children of graduates have followed their parents' footsteps and navigated the program as well.

FLORIDA TODAY was curious about the program and the reason why children of graduates have gone through the program. So we sent the following questions to parent-child graduates Neal Johnson and his daughter, Tara Johnson.

Enrollment is still open for a limited number of seats for the next cohort of Leadership Brevard; https://www.leadbrevard.org/leadership-brevard/enrollment-information/

1. Why did you go to Leadership Brevard ?

Neal: Early in my career in the mid-1990s, I began entering into management positions with Barnett Bank. Part of my development plan was to attend the Leadership Brevard Class in 1996. The company felt it was critical in not only developing leadership skills, but in gaining a keen understanding of the workings of the things that drive our community. That has proven to be one of the best decisions that could have been made on my behalf. It was the foundation that set the next 20-plus years of community leadership in motion for me.

Tara: I decided to attend the Leadership Brevard Class of 2022 & Leadership Brevard Essentials class of 2020 because I have seen the connections and leadership growth it has provided and taught to so many here in the Space Coast. My dad took the class in 1996 and told me all about his experience with it. I was interested in taking both classes to strengthen my connection to the community as well as grow my leadership skills both personally and professionally.

2. What is it about this community that makes you want to stay and give back?

Tara: I was born and raised here in Melbourne, Florida. This community is important to me because of that. I have seen the growth and how this community has flourished these 35 years, and I know it is directly correlated with the leadership and community programs here on the Space Coast. This community has a small town feel but a big feeling of belonging and support. We have small businesses, and we have a big collection of some of the largest companies in the world. There’s so much here for families, too. We must keep this community welcoming to the future, so that these kids now, will stay and raise their families here too.

Neal: I moved to this area in 1966 with my family as my father was assigned to Patrick Air Force Base as a squadron commander. Upon his retirement from active duty in 1969, our family made the decision to stay here and make this our permanent home. I have come to find that this county is the best place to live, work and play and to raise a family. I think it is important to give back to help preserve that for our children and their children and all those who will come to call Brevard County home.

3. How have you seen the area change over time and where do you think leadership is needed the most?

Neal: The first part is easy. Obviously, over the last 40-plus years that I have been working in the financial industry in Brevard, there has been significant change. We have grown to a population of over 500,000 residents and become a hub of high tech, space, and aerospace activity. We are the Space Coast! I think we have done a good job of diversifying beyond just a space-centered economy that has allowed us to be very resilient. I think leadership is needed in keeping up with the infrastructure that is needed to support this growth. We have been slow to respond and our roads are evidence of that fact. We are now seeing significantly more community involvement and impact in that area.

Tara: I think in the Young Professionals groups, and the generation just behind mine, is where leadership is needed the most. A lot of the professionals in the generations after the millennial generation haven’t had as much exposure in person-to-person networking as did the generations before mine. Millennials are in a strange spot. We have a heavy mix of that “old fashioned” person-to-person networking, as well as the drive and knowledge for social media networking. So, we use both as much as possible. There is a time and place for online networking but there is also that same need for person-to-person interactions, and that’s where I feel like leadership is needed. Showing both generations outside the millennial generation the advantages of each type of networking to utilize their skills and grow.

4. Why is it important for young professionals to put down roots here?

Tara: It's important because it shows that you believe in your community and support its growth. When you have a young professional who has been in the area for many years, supports their community, gives back, and helps their clients in the community, it shows that they believe in it. It also brings a personal and professional trust from the community members.

Neal: I think it is critical for those with leadership opportunities to utilize those to continue to sustain and improve the quality of life we have come to enjoy. The young professionals are our future. I think it is also imperative that “seasoned” leaders make our community a place that offers the lifestyle that the young professionals want and need to meet their expectations.

5. When you were in Leadership Brevard class, what was your biggest takeaway or surprise?

Neal: I had lived here 30 years when I participated in the Leadership Brevard class and had been working in the banking industry for over 15 years. I thought I had a good understanding of how our county worked. I was wrong! I learned that it takes a diverse group of individuals with the same goal of creating a community that works for us all. I learned that we can work alongside those with different backgrounds, political beliefs, cultures and much more when our goal is the same: to make Brevard County the best place to live, work and play. It is my hope that some of the things that I have done over the years have contributed to that. I am thrilled that Tara has chosen to participate in that leadership with other young professionals to make their mark on our county.

Tara: I didn’t know my leadership style, so learning how that works and factors into my personality was an awesome thing to learn and work on. I was also surprised at how the community works. I know some but learning how it works is insane. Each class has Community Acceleration Project groups as well. Nonprofits request help on a project, data, organizing a marketing plan, or even finding items that they may need to get their organization working more effectively. These CAP’s are a big eye-opener to the struggles these NPOs have and also teach you that with a little bit of collaboration, you can achieve anything you put your mind and efforts toward.

