Condominium board obligated to respond to inquiry sent by certified mail

Dear Poliakoffs,

I am having trouble getting any response from my property manager or the board of directors to the inquiry I have sent certified and by Fed Ex with signature required. I understand there is a statue requiring them by law to respond.

Signed, M.A.

Dear M.A.,

I am going to assume first that you are in a condominium. Section 718.112, Fla. Stat. provides that, when a unit owner sends their board a written inquiry by certified mail, the board must provide a substantive responsive within 30 days; or instead inform the owner that they have requested a legal opinion or advice from the Division of Condominiums. If a legal opinion is requested the board has until 60 days following receipt of the inquiry to provide its substantive response; and if Division advice is requested, the board must provide a substantive response within 10 days after it receives the Division’s advice.

It could be that you are not in a condominium association, in which case the association has no obligation to respond at all. If you in fact do live in a condominium and the board has failed to respond after the statutory deadlines, then they are in violation; and in the event there is a lawsuit concerning the issues you asked about, the association would be precluded from recovering its attorney fees—even if it were to prevail in the lawsuit.

If your situation is the latter, the most you could do is sue the association to force a response; but of course, that would take a significant investment in your own legal fees.

Do make sure that you expressly worded your letter as an inquiry pursuant to the statute. I have seen owner inquiries that are mixes of demands, inquiries and record inspections—and it leaves open the possibility that a board will ignore the letter, arguing that it was not a clear inquiry pursuant to the statute (I have seen record inspection requests fail on the same basis).

Dear Poliakoffs,

Our condominium association is over forty years old. In past years many of the elderly or working owners that were not able to attend the annual meeting sent proxies by way of neighbors that would attend. This was accepted practice all these years until this past meeting in March. At the meeting the president announced that no proxy votes would be counted in this year's election of officers. Many owners wanted the board replaced. The unaccepted votes would have been enough to replace the incumbent officers. Is the president allowed to make this decision arbitrarily?

Signed, S.S.

Dear S.S.,

First, I think you mean election of directors, rather than officers. It’s a small but important point, as those terms are not interchangeable. Directors are representatives elected by the membership to direct association policy, while officers are representatives elected by the board to oversee the day-to-day business of the association in between board meetings, and as may be directed by the board.

I can’t speak to what was done for many years, but proxy voting is illegal in condominium elections. Instead, condominium elections are conducted by secret absentee ballot. Realistically that would still satisfy the needs of your absent owners. The association must first, at least 60 days before the annual meeting and election, send a notice of election to the owners and ask owners to submit their names as candidates. Then, at least fourteen days before the election, the association must send a ballot along with two envelopes. The ballot is filled out and put into an inner envelope, and that envelope then goes into an outer envelope that is signed and mailed or delivered to the association. At least 20% of the owners must participate in the election to conduct a legal election.

Now, proxies are still relevant, in that they are required to open the annual meeting. But the failure to open the annual meeting does not impact the election, so long as the minimum participation requirement is met.

Reading between the lines, I wonder if in the past the association allowed owners to simply designate proxies to vote for them by secret ballot; but this year they were correctly prevented from doing so, and they did not have sufficient ballot participation to conduct a legal election. But that would not explain why owners did not simply send back the ballots they received in the mail. Something about your description does not fit together, and I think it would be worthwhile to discuss this in more detail with an attorney; or at least, to perhaps contact the Division of Condominiums for guidance.

Ryan Poliakoff, a partner at Backer Aboud Poliakoff & Foelster, LLP, is a Board Certified Specialist in condominium and planned development law. This column is dedicated to the memory of Gary Poliakoff, pioneer of the community association legal industry, tireless advocate, and author of treatises, books and hundreds of articles. Ryan Poliakoff and Gary Poliakoff are co-authors of New Neighborhoods—The Consumer’s Guide to Condominium, Co-Op and HOA Living. Email your questions to condocolumn@gmail.com. Please be sure to include your location.

