Cape Canaveral, FL

It's Launch Day! Here's what you need to know about today's SpaceX Starlink launch

By John McCarthy, Florida Today
 4 days ago
It's launch day!

SpaceX is on track to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a load of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40.

Here's what you need to know for launch:

  • The launch window opens at 10:17 a.m. and closes at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
  • Weather at the launch pad is 50% "Go" for launch.
  • Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster will target an automatic landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
  • This is the company's 51st Starlink mission.
  • If successful, it will mean SpaceX has launched roughly 3,000 of its internet satellites to date, continuing to solidify its dominance as the largest constellation in orbit.

Visit floridatoday.com/space at 9 a.m. for real-time updates and live video.

