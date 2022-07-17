It's Launch Day! Here's what you need to know about today's SpaceX Starlink launch

It's launch day!

SpaceX is on track to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a load of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40.

Here's what you need to know for launch:

The launch window opens at 10:17 a.m. and closes at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Weather at the launch pad is 50% "Go" for launch.

Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster will target an automatic landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the company's 51st Starlink mission.

If successful, it will mean SpaceX has launched roughly 3,000 of its internet satellites to date, continuing to solidify its dominance as the largest constellation in orbit.

Visit floridatoday.com/space at 9 a.m. for real-time updates and live video.