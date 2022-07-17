It's Launch Day! Here's what you need to know about today's SpaceX Starlink launch
It's launch day!
SpaceX is on track to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a load of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40.
Here's what you need to know for launch:
- The launch window opens at 10:17 a.m. and closes at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
- Weather at the launch pad is 50% "Go" for launch.
- Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster will target an automatic landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
- This is the company's 51st Starlink mission.
- If successful, it will mean SpaceX has launched roughly 3,000 of its internet satellites to date, continuing to solidify its dominance as the largest constellation in orbit.
Visit floridatoday.com/space at 9 a.m. for real-time updates and live video.
Comments / 0