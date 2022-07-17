ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Spay, neuter fundraiser to help dogs owned by members of the homeless community

By Kathy Borlik
 4 days ago
The moon and stars are all aligned. The dogs will have their day in the sun. Well, maybe not in the sun, but they will be better off.

Unfortunately, cones will be involved for a bit. They’ll get over it.

Several local non-profit charities are joining forces to help the owners of six dogs. Working together alongside a veterinarian and a business owner to get things done. The dogs need to be spayed or neutered for the good of everyone. The loving pet owners are homeless. They are good to their animals and want the best for them. A few other good people want to help make things better.

There are many parts to this story, so hang with me. The bottom line is people can help with a good idea by donating. A lot of good can be done with $600. Any funds raised over the goal will be used to pay for vaccinations, microchipping, etc.

The first part of this epic begins with the dogs and owners. The pet owners are associated with Our Lady of the Road and Motels4Now. Tracy Leliaert, outreach specialist with Motels4Now, has worked with Karen Murphy Schefmeyer, who is helping curtail the cat population. Karen has been an advocate for cats and the need for spay/neuter.

Her 501c3 charity is known as St. Cats. Karen said she has been trapping cats and getting them spay/neutered for more than 30 years. Many of the cats that are owned by the homeless are fixed, thanks to Karen.

Tracy sang the praises of Karen. “She goes above and beyond. You ask her, and it gets done. She is a gentle soul.”

Karen said the owners are always grateful for the TNR (trap, neuter, return). “The pets are family members. The pets give (the homeless) stability, a purpose.”

A healthy pet is good for everyone, Tracy said. There is no need for extra kittens or puppies. “We want to be proactive about this for the good of the people and the pets.”

As for the charity name, “St. Cats,” Karen said she often checks the traps on Sunday mornings and hears the church bells throughout the neighborhoods. The bells inspire her. “It is my church on Sunday mornings to help others.”

Back to kitties and doggies. The cats are in good shape. Tracy became concerned for the welfare of six dogs and turned to Karen for help or recommendations. Karen took up the mission. In short order, a plan developed with other charities involved.

The mobile vet unit SNIP Low Cost from Hobart will provide services. Dave Nufer, owner of Burton’s Laundry, will set up an area with electricity for the neuter truck, Karen said.

Karen contacted another local charity, the Frantz Fund. The fund helps low-income pet owners obtain spay, neuter and vaccinations for their pets. Frantz Fund founder Gayle Dantzler said, “We find it especially rewarding to work with other animal protection charities that share our goals. Usually, when another organization reaches out to us, it’s a matter of urgency. And that certainly applies in this case.”

Signing on to help is Resale to the Rescue, 905 W. McKinley Drive, Mishawaka. The store is an upscale resale shop and it supports animal organizations in the area.

The store is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month. Jan Caudell, store founder, said what better way to celebrate than by giving to a good cause? “It is a chance to network with groups. It is a great opportunity to join a cause."

In the last six years, Resale has given more than $500,000 to the core animal groups in the Michiana area. “It is our sixth anniversary, so let’s help six dogs,” Jan said.

Resale is having a Facebook fundraiser on its site through the end of the month. Patrons can also donate at the store or by mail.

“St. Cats and Low Cost SNIP in Hobart, along with Our Lady of the Road, are the boots-on-the-ground organizations making this happen. And Resale to the Rescue has stepped up to support our role with a funding appeal to its many followers. As with all the most meaningful animal aid efforts, this one is as much about people as it is their pets,” Gayle said.

With all fingers (and paws) crossed, the work will be completed later this month. The results will be thankful owners and a stronger charity network. The pets will be a little put out for a couple of weeks, but they will get over it.

Contact Kathy at kfborlik@yahoo.com.

