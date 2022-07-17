ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Hottinger: Congress must fund the CHIPS Act now

By Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS—We kicked off 2022 with major news: Intel announced its historic investment of more than $20 billion to construct two new semiconductor factories in Licking County.

The initial phase is expected to create 3,000 jobs at Intel, 7,000 construction jobs, and support thousands of additional local long-term jobs in other sectors. The project is expected to add almost $3 billion to the state’s annual gross state product. That is just the beginning. This news proves that central Ohio is now the Silicon Heartland, which means more investments are coming and more opportunities will be available for our families and communities to thrive.

Intel’s investment is not only of major benefit to Licking County and Ohio, but also to our country. Reshoring manufacturing in the United States is of profound national significance. The chip industry touches every American’s life. Computer chips are in almost every electronic device you own—from your cellphone, to your car, and even your washing machine.

Currently, we are facing a global shortfall of computer chips, which has stalled manufacturing in the U.S. and around the world. This shortfall is driving up prices on electronic goods and on automobiles. In this time of record inflation, we can’t take more price hikes and more supply chain issues. Moreover, the United States today is only producing 12% of the world’s microchips, down from 40% in 1990. We are at a disadvantage in our competition against countries like China in a market where demand is soaring. Semiconductor facilities coming to the United States will add to our edge in the global economy.

Intel’s investment is of significant importance to Ohioans, but the entire country, including the average American consumer, will benefit. Intel and other semiconductor companies are excited to invest in our country, but need the resources to do so. This is where Congress needs to step in.

The CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) for America Act proposed $52 billion in funding to encourage companies like Intel to put their roots in American soil. Funds would incentivize building, expanding, and modernizing semiconductor facilities and promote research and development. In 2021, Congress added the legislation to the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed. Yet Congress has failed to allocate funds to the CHIPS Act, causing delays for projects across the country. In Ohio, Intel delayed its groundbreaking while debate continues.

It’s imperative for Congress to work urgently on funding the CHIPS Act. My colleague Senator Brenner and I introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 17 to urge Congress to get the job done. SCR 17 demonstrates Ohio’s support for the critical funding needed for Intel’s investment and for the industry’s impact on our state and national economies. By supporting this funding, we can move U.S. manufacturing forward while ensuring the Buckeye State is part of this next step in our nation’s economic future.

I’m hopeful that Congress works before their August recess to get the CHIPS Act funded. It will create a prosperous future for Licking County, Ohio, and the United States.

Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, represents the 31st District in the Ohio Senate, encompassing all or parts of Coshocton, Holmes, Licking, Perry, and Tuscarawas counties.

POLITICO

CIA director: Putin 'too healthy'

Vladimir Putin is “entirely too healthy,” CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday, throwing cold water on constant rumors that the Russian president is suffering from illness as he pursues his war on Ukraine. Burns, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, noted that his declaration was “not a formal...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General asks for dismissal of abortion lawsuit

The Ohio Attorney General has asked the state supreme court to dismiss a challenge to the six-week abortion ban, saying the court does not hold jurisdiction on the issue. The lawsuit seeks to stop enforcement of the law, which had been tied up in courts before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the legality of abortion nationwide in June. Within hours after the decision came out, Ohio AG Dave Yost had asked a federal court to lift the injunction in place for the six-week ban, which it did the same day.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG’s refusal to guide doctors facing felony criminal charges is a massive failure of duty

When Ohio Republicans created law putting health care professionals under the threat of felony criminal charges for providing abortion care, they made no exceptions for rape or incest, including in cases of children who’ve been sexually assaulted. Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rushed to court on June 24, just after Roe v Wade was […] The post Ohio AG’s refusal to guide doctors facing felony criminal charges is a massive failure of duty appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio bill would make accommodations for pregnant employees law

(The Center Square) – Ohio employers would have to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees and would be encouraged to talk with pregnant employees about how to ensure their health and safety if a recently introduced bill becomes law. The legislation, like bills filed in 30 other states, continues...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Tim Ryan's Ohio ad play: Run to the right

Democrat Tim Ryan is using his big fundraising advantage over Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's Senate race to define himself as conservative-friendly through TV ads targeting GOP audiences — while Vance's campaign remains silent. Driving the news: Ryan’s latest ad, airing exclusively on Fox News last week, shows him...
OHIO STATE
