Royal Palm Beach, FL

Shakespeare by the Palms in Royal Palm Beach presents Shakespeare's 'Richard II'

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Whether you're a Shakespeare super fan and have read every work, have only seen the Bard’s works as depicted in movies like “Othello” or “Hamlet” or even if you’re a little farther down the literary ladder and only know snippets like the theater scene in “Tombstone,” The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is back with Shakespeare by the Palms and offering the real deal with its production of “Richard II.”

Produced in partnership by the Village of Royal Palm Beach and the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, and sponsored by Baptist Health, the play will go on Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 at the Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach.

Though more accurately known as "The Life and Death of King Richard the Second," and commonly called "Richard II," it is believed to have been written around 1595.

The first of Shakespeare's history plays, this is a story about power and plotting.

Based on the life of King Richard II of England (who ruled from 1377 to 1399), it chronicles his downfall and the machinations of his nobles.

Organizers at the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival said they chose this particular piece for several reasons.

By her estimation, co-producer Elizabeth Dashiell says it contains some of the most beautiful language of all his works, describing it as "poetry that doesn't need to rhyme." She also added that it really comes to life when spoken by Shakespearean actors.

Festival organizers said they also settled on this work because it deals with many political aspects that seemed relevant to today's world, including the nature of succession and the sometimes not-so-peaceful transition of power.

Dashiell said that time is a key component of the play and that artistic director Trent Stephens cleverly signals the passage of time through several wardrobe changes. Starting with period clothing, the outfits become more contemporary as the production progresses.

If you get hungry before watching the play, there will be several food trucks on site to take care of those food and drink cravings.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets. They also should consider a small umbrella to provide shade from the sun (gates open at 6 p.m.) or protection from a brief shower.

Parents are welcome to bring their children.

Well-behaved pets, on leashes, also are welcome.

Shakespeare by the Palms

Where: Commons Park, 11600 Poinciana Blvd., Royal Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Information: pbshakespeare.org; https://www.royalpalmbeach.com/parksrec/page/william-shakespeares-richard-ii

Cost: Free ($5 donation suggested)

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He has lived in the West Palm Beach area for more than 30 years and, from mild to wild, will cover noteworthy community happenings. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

