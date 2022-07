Martha Jane (Cross) Ogle, 88, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Burch Point Nursing Home in Springfield, Missouri. On December 13, 1933 in Macon, Missouri, Martha was born the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Ruth Katherine (Whitfield) Cross. On July 23, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Martha was united in marriage to Marvin Paul Ogle who preceded her in death on November 29, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Kay Cross.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO