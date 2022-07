Food banks in Ohio are concerned about their lack of inventory and what it means to meet the needs of those in need. Ohio’s hunger-fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges. At the Southeast Ohio Foodbank in Logan, Director Rose Frech says with inventory at about 15 percent of capacity, they’re struggling with severe food shortages. That’s forced them to make difficult decisions, such as canceling direct mobile food distributions and some products are no longer available for folks in need.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO