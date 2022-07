This two-story brick house was located on Monroe Street, third house from the corner of Clay Street. It may have been built before 1870 by James and Caroline Hazelett. James was a commission (grocery) and cotton merchant and was the city inspector (for produce weights and measures) in the early 1840s. The Hazelett family experienced a number of tragedies during their years in Vicksburg. In October 1860, the Vicksburg Daily Whig reported that there had been a robbery on a flatboat — “a trading boat belonging to James Hazelett of this city, and in charge of his son was, we learn, robbed of$175 above Natchez a few days ago. The robbery was committed by a man employed as a cook on the boat. We were unable to learn if he was captured or not.”

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO