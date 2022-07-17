STEM ecosystem aims to enrich talent pipeline

Crosstown High School students are taking part in a summer Cancer Research and Disparities Program. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

A group of organizations representing some of Memphis’ brightest minds are working to expand access to STEM education for students who have been historically underrepresented in science-related careers.

