Providence, RI

When should I get an inspection sticker on my new car? | Ask the DMV

By Chuck Hollis
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Q: I purchased a brand new vehicle, a 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport. When do I have to have an inspection sticker put on it?

— Bruce C.

A: New vehicles are exempt from inspection for two years from the date of purchase or until the vehicle accumulates 24,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

All newly registered vehicles (except new vehicles) must have a valid Rhode Island inspection certificate (sticker) or pass a safety and emissions inspection within five days of registration. Failure to comply may result in registration suspension until the vehicle is brought into compliance.

This information and much more can be found on our website: dmv.ri.gov.

Q: I saw your article in the March 13 issue of The Providence Journal. You mentioned in regards to plates and registrations to "make sure the registration designates the proper plate design."

I checked my registration and, lo and behold – it says I have the "wave" when in fact I have the "sailboat."

I tried numerous times to call the DMV and/or to go online to correct this, but I can’t find the correct person.

Please let me know whom to contact and what to do to correct this error.

— Ellen C.

A: First, I’d like to thank you for reading the column and for your kind comments. This column is designed to answer questions and to help educate our residents. I’m glad it is working. I try to answer all the questions I get through this column. As you know, I always refer everyone to our website (dmv.ri.gov), since it contains all the information to most questions that are asked.

Second, thank you for checking your registration certificate to verify your plate design. I have changed your plate design and a new registration certificate is being mailed to you.

With the statewide plate reissuance program beginning in late summer or early fall, this year, the DMV wants to make sure that everyone who has a special plate (i.e. sailboat plate or electric/hybrid plate) or charity plate (i.e. Plum Beach Lighthouse, New England Patriots, etc. ) gets to keep those plates. They will not be part of the reissuance program. Only the blue wave plates will be replaced with the new design that is chosen.

Replacement plates will be mailed to everyone upon registration renewal when the reissuance program begins.

Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

IN THIS ARTICLE
