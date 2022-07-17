ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Sikorski: Highchair could sell below $500

By John Sikorski
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
Q: Thank you for your weekly column in our local Gainesville Sun and for considering our "attic" piece. Many years ago, we acquired the pictured child's highchair/stroller/roller at a garage sale. It came with no history whatsoever. We used it as a decorative piece for a time, but it has been in the attic for years. I cannot find any identification on the wood or metal parts. It is fully functional and interesting, but we judged it not safe for actual child use. Does it have any value to a collector or dealer? Thank you for your consideration. — T.B., Internet

A: The convertible highchair looks good enough to be used. Both the tray and caning seem to be original. The finish appears to be original as well and, in the future, will likely influence market value. The pressed wood decoration on the backrest is Art Nouveau, circa 1890s. The wood appears to be oak. I think it was made in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and likely marketed through mail-order catalogs like Sears & Roebuck and Montgomery Wards. Potential dollar value is below $500.

Q: I was recently gifted some knives. I believe they are from the Middle East. The Gurkha knife is stamped "NEPAL 1996.” Please let me know if you know any collectors who might be interested in them. — C.K., Internet

A: Your knives are of little to no interest to serious collectors, leaving potential dollar value very low or, as I often say, catch as catch can. Knives like the ones you have are readily available on the Internet. Perhaps you can find a buyer there; just do a Google search for “Gurkha knives.” Good luck.

Q: I have an aluminum bowl that has a satin finish and a raised floral pattern on it. It is 8 inches across, and on the bottom it reads, “Farber & Shlevin Inc., Hand Wrought, 1701.” My parents received it in the 1950s as a housewarming gift. Is there anything you can tell me about its history and value? — Z.H., Internet

A: During the late 20th century there was considerable collector interest in aluminum household wares. Currently the interest has all but disappeared, making most pieces sell at the bargain level. Now is not a good time to sell your aluminum bowl.

It is likely market interest for vintage aluminum will return in the future. However, currently it is a fun buyer’s marketplace. So, now is the time to buy the best pieces while the market is low.

— John Sikorski, with more than 35 years of experience, is an Ocala-based antiques advisor, consultant and broker. Send your questions to Sikorski's Attic, c/o The Ocala Star-Banner, 2121 SW 19th Ave. Road, Ocala, FL 34471-7752, or email absantique@aol.com.

The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

