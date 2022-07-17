ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Santa Fe College proposes charter school that would open doors to health science, IT degrees

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
Santa Fe College could soon have a new charter school for high school students by the start of the 2023 school year.

The charter school, Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology, is set to be funded through the Building Florida's Future program under Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

School officials say they plan to open by August 2023 at 3000 NW 83rd St. in Gainesville, on the main campus of SF College. Applications to attend the school will go out in January 2023 and close in early March.

"The effort to establish a charter school is a priority of ours as an institution," said college President Paul Broadie, at a July 13 Alachua County school board workshop. "Our mission is to add value to the lives of others and impact our community. We see this as creating a collaboration with the school district, creating an opportunity for youth to go into very high in demand workforce fields in health sciences and computer sciences."

The school is built off a P-tech model — a learning model that connects high school students to college courses and careers — which gives students entering the charter school the chance to earn an associate degree in health sciences and information and technology pathways.

Details about the charter school were presented to Alachua County School Board members by Jen Homard, director of the dual enrollment program at SF College.

She said the school will start with 75 students but is expected to grow each year. By year two, the projected enrollment is expected to be about 145 students.

If by chance the number of applicants exceeds the number of available seats, attendees will be randomly selected.

The school contract will be good for five years ending June 30, 2027. Under Florida law, a charter school must enter a contract agreement with the school board of a public school system, and funding will be funneled through the public school district.

Homard assured the school board that the charter would operate under tight security and that no college student would be able to enter the building and mix with high school students.

Students would still be permitted to partake in after-school extracurricular activities for their zoned school, Homard added.

Homard also said that all of the school's students will be given a bus pass that allows them to travel across the county, ensuring that students would have reliable transportation to the schools.

School board member Tina Certain expressed concern that the Santa Fe Charter Health and Professional Sciences program would pull students from the Academy of Health Professionals magnet program.

"It doesn't diminish my love for Santa Fe, it's a crown jewel in our community," Certain said. "It just seems like we're competing and I do have the concern that the health sciences program, we're doing that very well at our AHP (Academy of Health professionals) magnet at Gainesville High School. I'm concerned that they may impact the enrollment in that program."

Homard, however, assured that the program isn't geared to compete with the magnet schools. The goal of the program is to ensure that students graduate and enter career fields where they can make $60,000 in salaries.

The state is expected to invest $89 million in workforce programs with $10 million going towards career and technical education programs. The SF College charter school would get about $2 million in funding to start.

The school board plans to vote to approve the charter school at its meeting on Tuesday.

Comments / 5

Jimmy
4d ago

Why would the student applicants be "randomly selected?" How about admitting the most qualified applicants? Or is that now racist? 🤔

WCJB

Santa Fe College charter school application approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board has voted to approve Santa Fe College’s application to create a charter school. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the plan for the Academy of Science and Technology. The charter school is expected to...
