Portage County, OH

Randolph man sues to stop Aug. 2 primary; claims voters shouldn't be able to switch parties

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 4 days ago
A candidate for Republican State Central Committee is suing to stop the Aug. 2 primary election, arguing that people should only be allowed to vote in that election under the same party under which they voted in May.

Brian Ames of Randolph, one of three men running for the state central committee for his party, filed a complaint with the Ohio Supreme Court on July 8, two days after early in-person voting began for the Aug. 2 primary. The complaint asserts that Ames has the "clear legal right to face election by the same voters he would have faced in the May 3 election."

Ames is asking Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to direct boards of elections to challenge voters who request a ballot other than the one they voted in May. He said if the court rules in his favor, he will also ask the court to order a new primary election.

"I'm getting phone calls saying that I was going to ruin everything," Ames said. "I said I think it's pretty much ruined already."

A separate primary for state elections isn't normal, but delays in drawing new district maps for these some pushed the primary out of May and into August.

The state House and Senate districts have twice been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Holding a second primary on Aug. 2 will cost taxpayers around $20 million.

Ames said the court recently decided a case related to the primary. Sharon Kennedy, a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court, said then that the fact that the primary is being held on two different dates doesn't change the fact that Ohio is holding one primary election, Ames is claiming.

After learning from LaRose, as well as the director of the Portage County Board of Elections, that voters may request a different ballot for August than they did in May, Ames filed his complaint.

"This case presents a question of first impression as never has a primary election been so chaotic," the complaint states.

Ames is running against two other men for State Central Committee, Mike Berger and James Simon. Because only members of a political party can decide who serves on their party's central committee, that race, along with contests for Republican State Central Committee Woman and Democratic State Central Committee man and woman, will be decided in the primary.

When asked if he is concerned that Democrats will cross party lines to vote against him, Ames, who lost a primary contest for Portage County auditor in May, said he believes that already happened in the first primary.

In May, there were contested primaries for both parties for Portage County commissioner, but the auditor's race was only contested on the Republican side. There were also contested primaries for statewide races, including the governor's race.

Fewer than 23 percent of Portage County voters turned out to vote in that election, according to data from the Portage County Board of Elections.

But in August, the only candidates on the ballot, aside from the central committee posts, are uncontested primaries for the 35th and 72nd districts of the Ohio House of Representatives. In the 72nd district, former State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, a Democrat and Republican Gail Pavliga, the Republican, will automatically advance to the November ballot. The same is true for Democrat Lori O'Neill and Steve Demetriou, a Republican.

When asked if his complaint would disenfranchise those who didn't cast a ballot in May, Ames said those voters already made the choice when they decided whether to vote in May.

"The law only provides for one primary," he said. "It does not provide for two."

Faith Lyon, director of the Portage County Board of Elections, said early, in-person voting began July 6. However, voting began for people who are overseas and in the military on June 17.

Because Ohio is an open primary state, voters can request a Republican or Democratic ballot at any primary, regardless of how they voted previously, she said.

She described Aug. 2 as Ohio's "second primary."

"We had a primary in May, and this is the second one," she said.

So far, she said, 204 Portage County voters have returned their ballots in the primary, both by in-person voting at the board of elections or by sending absentee ballots through the mail.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

Mark Cameron
3d ago

The Republicans are so worried that their midterms will not go well. This is why they did redistricting in the red states so they could win.

V
4d ago

What? I only read the headlines and apologize for not reading the article but I can change my party from Republican to DEMOCRAT if I want to and will change.

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General asks for dismissal of abortion lawsuit

The Ohio Attorney General has asked the state supreme court to dismiss a challenge to the six-week abortion ban, saying the court does not hold jurisdiction on the issue. The lawsuit seeks to stop enforcement of the law, which had been tied up in courts before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the legality of abortion nationwide in June. Within hours after the decision came out, Ohio AG Dave Yost had asked a federal court to lift the injunction in place for the six-week ban, which it did the same day.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Tim Ryan's Ohio ad play: Run to the right

Democrat Tim Ryan is using his big fundraising advantage over Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's Senate race to define himself as conservative-friendly through TV ads targeting GOP audiences — while Vance's campaign remains silent. Driving the news: Ryan’s latest ad, airing exclusively on Fox News last week, shows him...
OHIO STATE
