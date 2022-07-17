Par For The Course | Brooklyn Millard qualifies for U.S. Women's Amateur

This week has been successful for Portage County area golfers on the fairways of northeast Ohio and beyond as qualifiers and stand-alone tournaments find juniors and adults up to the challenge.

Brooklyn Millard of Aurora, runner-up in the OHSAA Division I state tournament in 2021, has added another outstanding finish to her long list of golf accomplishments.

Millard, playing at the Saginaw (Mich.) Country Club, fired a 1-under par 70, earning a tie for first place and advancing as a qualifier to the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Millard’s round included four birdies on her way to one of five spots from Saginaw, besting 48 golfers in the process.

Millard, as only a sophomore for the Aurora Greenmen, fired rounds of 71-69 at the state tournament to miss the championship by one stroke.

Now she has the opportunity to travel to Washington to compete at the prestigious Chambers Bay Club on Aug. 8-14.

Drive, Chip and Putt

Lake Forest Country Club in Hudson was the site of a local qualifier for the National Drive, Chip and Putt.

When the youth golfers had completed their drive, chip and putt shots, Nicholas Pollak of Aurora qualified, grabbing third place in the boys' 12-13 age division, and Gracyn Vidovic, also of Aurora, won the local qualifier in the girls' 14-15 age division.

Both Aurora golfers advance to the Subregional Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying site at Westfield Country Club on Aug. 7 with the opportunity to continue to the regional site at Scioto Country Club in Columbus.

Immaculate Conception winners

Immaculate Conception Parish in Ravenna held its 31st annual golf outing at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna.

Champions of the popular outing were the Woolf family with team members Alex, Rob, Elliot and Emilee Woolf.

Mickey Marozzi’s team earned second place with the team led by Bob Keto rounding out the top three.

Proceeds from the outing benefit a variety of activities in the parish as well as physical repairs to the parish facilities.

Olde Dutch Mill Junior Tournament

Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course in Lake Milton, home of the Southeast Pirates boys and girls golf teams, hosted a junior tournament with Portage County area golfers playing very well.

James Morgan of North Benton, champion in the Portage County Kids Amateur, won the boys' 13-15 age division, firing a 75 over 18 holes.

His sister, Samantha, also a medalist in the Kids Am, was the champion of the girls' 11-12 age division, firing a 42 for nine holes, edging out Jennie Mix of Diamond.

Other winners included: Boys 16-18 - Trey Rigley, Mineral Ridge; Boys 11-12 - Brock Brown, Mineral Ridge; Boys 8-10 - Preston Tolnar of Youngstown; Girls 16-18 - Nora Truex, Charleston; Girls 13-15 - Miya Cohol, Canfield, and Girls 8-10 - Elizabeth Jia, Hudson.

Portage Kids Amateur

The 8th Portage County Kids Amateur is in one week at Sunny Hill. Looking forward to welcoming all of the youth golfers to the short nine at Sunny Hill Golf Course in Brimfield.

There is still time to register at PCAGolf.net, at host golf courses or by texting 330-206-9083 for information.

GOLF CALENDAR

Record-Courier Portage County Amateurs

Register at host courses, via mail or online at PCAgolf.net.

July 24: 8th PORTAGE COUNTY KIDS AMATEUR, Sunny Hill Golf Course, Brimfield. (Preschool-9th grade from $15 to $20).

July 28-29: 15th MATT MISHLER PORTAGE COUNTY JUNIOR AMATEUR, Windmill Lakes, Ravenna and Sunny Hill Golf, Brimfield. (Ages 12 and under/$45, Ages 13 to 19 $60.

July 30-31: 92nd PORTAGE COUNTY AMATEUR, Windmill Lakes, Ravenna and Raccoon Hill, Kent. (County, Open and Women’s Divisions – 18-Holes, $85/person).

Aug. 27-28: 52nd PORTAGE COUNTY SENIOR AMATEUR, Windmill Lakes, Ravenna and Raccoon Hill, Kent. (Ages 50 and older, four divisions, $85/person).

Info: Email PortageCountyAm@gmail.com, text 330-206-9083)

Other events

Friday: Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing, Sugar Bush Golf Course, Garrettsville. (Four-person scramble, 18-holes, 95 per person. Call 330-805-0266.)

July 31: 4th Annual Adaptive Sports Ohio Golf Tournament, Olde Dutch Mill, Lake Milton.

Aug. 7: Nancy Cannon Memorial Golf Scramble, Paradise Lake, Suffield. (Four-person scramble, $100 per golfer, 7:30 a.m. registration-breakfast, 8 a.m. shotgun start. Info at nancycannonmemorial@gmail.com, 330-671-0064.)

Aug. 17: Kent State University Rango Golf, Windmill Lakes Golf Club, Ravenna. (Contact Jon Mills at 724-777-2383 or Ryan Yip at 330-990-7738.

Aug. 19: 36th Hattie Larlham Golf Classic, Sugar Bush Golf Club, Garrettsville. (Four-person scramble, 18-Holes. Morning/afternoon flights.)

Junior Golf Calendar

Friday: 9-Hole Futures Tour Championship, Mud Run, Akron. (www.thenorthernohiopga.com.)

July 25: Ohio Girls Golf Foundation Showcase, Avon Oaks Country Club, Avon. ($60/18-holes. lynne@oggf.org, 440-479-9579.

July 26-27: NOPGA Junior Tour Championship, Club Walden, Aurora. (www.thenorthernohiopga.com.)

Aug. 8: NOPGA Collegiate Preview, Alliance Country Club, Alliance. (www.thenorthernohiopga.com.)

USGA local qualifying

July 28: U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying, Sand Ridge Golf Club, Chardon. (Entry deadline July 6.)

Aug. 11: U.S. Mid Amateur Qualifying, Avon Oaks Country Club, Avon. (Entry deadline July 6.)

Aug. 25: U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Qualifying, Portage Country Club, Akron. (Entry deadline July 27.)