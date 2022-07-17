ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Letters to the editor: On abortion

By Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
Pro choice does not advocate abortion

In the 70’s when Roe v. Wade was being argued and then passed I was chairperson for the southern part of the state to advocate for pro choice. As I traveled from city to city explaining the issues to audiences and responding to their concerns I was called names by some, castigated in the Legislature by a representative and even had things thrown at me. At that time we also had a very brave Las Cruces woman, Carmen Fruedenthal, who started the Planned Parenthood clinic here. At that time Doña Ana County had a higher birthrate than India, so this service was sorely needed with so many impoverished families having more children than they could afford.

I was present at a conversation when Father Ryan, the priest at Holy Cross told Ms. Fruedenthal that any woman going to Planned Parenthood would be ex-communicated. Her response was a classic rebuke of the church’s stand on birth control and the need for the church to provide funding to these families as well as health care for women. The Supreme Court decision with regard to abortion was disgraceful and an affront to both men and women. In these times of turmoil this was another problem we did not need to deal with. We must use all our resources and strength to get it overturned. God Bless, America.

Frances F. Williams, Las Cruces

In search of a democracy

A reporter working for a small newspaper in a third-world country was visiting the US for the first time. He was pleased to be able to meet with the editor of a large American newspaper. After explaining the reason for his visit, which was to learn as much about democracy as he could, as his own nation was basically a dictatorship, he was awed by the fact that Americans could vote, and that their vote has a say.

Unfortunately, as he explained to the American editor, his nation gets only bits and pieces of American news, with never the whole story. "I was told," he began, "that your nation was fairly liberal. So I was rather surprised to learn that the majority of Americans voted to out-law abortions."

The editor replied, "No, we didn't vote on that. That decision was made for us by the Supreme Court justices."

After a pause, the visitor said, "Oh. Well, anyway you were able to vote for those people who made that decision."

"Well, no, we didn't do that either. You see, those people were all appointed by former presidents, and they keep their positions for life."

"Darn that editor of mine!" the visitor exclaimed, "sending me on this wild goose chase! But I'll keep looking. There must be some country somewhere that really is a democracy. Sorry to have bothered you. Goodbye!"

Gary Carlson, Las Cruces

Protect the Gila River

The Gila River area is a fascinating place with a 12,000-year-long history. It is home to wildlife such as the famous Gila monster. While climate change has caused Arizona's section of the river to dry up, New Mexico's section is still flowing freely. The Gila is the only river in New Mexico without a dam, but it still does not have federal protections.

The biggest threat facing the Gila is diversion, which will change its flowing patterns through the establishment of structures such as dams. Diversion will drive away fish and other wildlife that need the river to survive. As a result of attempts at diversion, the Gila has been listed as America's most endangered river.

Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan have introduced the M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act, which would not take away people's land rights or private property. The bill will establish the highest protections for over 440 miles of the Gila River by designating it as “Wild and Scenic.” I thank our New Mexico Senators and urge the U.S. Senate to pass this bill immediately to establish the Gila River's long-overdue protections.

Asha Dhakad, West Harrison, N.Y. (intern for Environment New Mexico)

Work across the aisle on energy transition

A June 8 Sun-News article reveals (again) how ill-equipped and ineffective Representative Yvette Herrell is in actually serving District 2. The topic is this: "How does New Mexico support the existing gas and oil industry at the same time the world transitions to significantly greater demand for electricity, solar power, hydrogen power and other sources of energy?"

Herrell's solution is the election of more Republicans who will then scale back "regulatory burdens." I suppose her next expectation is the oil and gas industry will then immediately roll back gas prices at the pump to $1.50. And of course, if the Republicans are elected, Joe Biden will lose his veto pen.

A logical strategy for supporting the transition from where we are to where we need to go must consider many extremely complex factors and require give-and-take on all sides. Republicans and Democrats, whoever is the majority, must work together to get an important result. The result will be unsatisfactory to everybody to some degree, but it will support stability and continuity on all sides.

Face it. Black and white, two-way politics have left us with a dysfunctional Congress. Let's get some new players into Congress who are more interested in good government than party politics.

Jon Hill, Las Cruces

Biblical figure?

A lot of people when they get the Sunday newspaper look forward to the "funnies." On July 10, the Sun-News gave us an exhibit of more "funny" than we imagined. A Letter to the Editor had the former president of the USA being compared to Moses (the biblical figure).

After my hilarity subsided I started to think: Was Moses a habitual liar, did he lead an insurrection against the government, was he an adulterator, did he cheat the government out of taxes, did he tell you they are going to steal the election months before November, did he sell snake oil?

While you can take a pick of the many choices, the "Big Lie" is the most obvious but to hold this person as the leader or party to take you out of the "desert" is inconceivable! Hopefully even the most staunch (or gullible) Republicans should know that just having an "R" after their name doesn't mean the candidate is the second coming of Moses.

Bill Perry, Mesilla

Comments / 3

4d ago

Five local Marxists got their editorials published in the awful newspaper. No wonder why trust in the Marxist media is at an all time low.

Reply
2
 

Las Cruces, NM
Health
Yvette Herrell
Person
Joe Biden
#Abortion Rights#Abortions#Legislature#Party Politics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Planned Parenthood#Holy Cross#The Supreme Court
Las Cruces Sun-News

