Ravenna, OH

Around Ravenna: Barnes family celebrates 25 years of family vacations

By By Angie Reedy
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
Over Memorial Day weekend, the Barnes family celebrated 25 years of family vacations in Cook Forest, Pa. Two hours from home makes an easy trip.

They have rented the same large cabin for the past 17 years. This year, they also rented the smaller cabin next to the larger one for their expanding family.

There were 18 of them, including Norene and Bill Barnes, Karen and Dennis Kurtz family, Anita and Pete Calleri family, Vince and Lauren Barnes and the Dalton Michael family. The ages ranged from 11 months to 80 years old.

Norene and Lauren arrived on Monday. The rest of the families came as they got out of school or work.

Each family takes a turn fixing the evening meal, whoever doesn’t cook, does the clean-up.

After dinner, they always take an evening trip to Cooksburg Cafe for ice cream — more than 30 flavors to choose from — cotton candy and Superman are family favorites.

They did lots of hiking, campfires, jigsaw puzzles, card games, reading and napping. Fifteen members of the family did the annual 10-mile kayaking trip on the Clarion River and usually spot Bald Eagles.

There were a couple days of rain this year so they were thankful for the large covered front porch.

Of course, the grandkids were the last ones to leave the campfire … but not the first ones up in the morning.

If all goes well, they will do it again next year. The grandkids really look forward to this.

Cutline: The Barnes family

Dorothy Tortorella misses Ravenna friends

Diane Dean and I visited former neighbor Dorothy Tortorella, who is residing at St. Edward’s in Green. We were impressed with the beautiful facility.

Dorothy misses all her Ravenna friends and wanted to be remembered to them. We spent a pleasant afternoon with her and she is doing well.

Drugan, DiPaola family holds 63rd reunion

The Drugan and DiPaola 63rd family reunion was held on July 2 at the Byers Castle in Ravenna. Around 100 relatives from Florida, Texas, Illinois and Columbus, Ohio, came. There was plenty of food and catching up. A talent show was held, which consisted of jokes, magic tricks, gymnastic performance, a dance and the reciting of the ABC’s.

There were games for the younger children and a traditional baseball game for the older adults (kids participated in the baseball game also).

It was wonderful to see relatives they hadn’t seen in years. Photos were taken of each of the three generations present. They look forward to next year.

Call Angie Reedy at 330-297-7228 with your Ravenna news.

Ravenna, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
