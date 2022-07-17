ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Owner of Quincy treatment center pleads guilty after fourth time being charged with fraud

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWG6N_0giZDlSw00

QUINCY – The owner of a Quincy-based mental health and addiction treatment service  was sentenced to three to four years in state prison after she pleaded guilty to defrauding public and private insurance companies, including the state's Medicaid program.

Nicole Kasimatis, 48, of Quincy, the owner of Fortitude Counseling and Recovery Center in Quincy, pleaded guilty in Norfolk Superior Court to three counts of larceny over $1,200, two counts of filing a false health care claim and two counts of filing false Medicaid claims.

Judge Peter Krupp ordered her to serve three to four years in state prison followed by three years of probation with the conditions that she pay restitution, not work for a MassHealth provider and not bill MassHealth for services. She must also stay in Massachusetts and forfeit any passports, and stay away from and have no contact with named witnesses. The restitution amount has not been determined.

One year later: Quincy battles Airbnb owners in court; two dozen have shut down

'We are in a crisis': Quincy targets seniors, affordable units in 5-year housing plan

Attorney General Maura Healey's Medicaid Fraud Division began an investigation into Kasimatis’ billing practices in 2019, following a referral from the Insurance Fraud Bureau and the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.

In November 2021, Kasimatis was arrested and arraigned on charges of defrauding MassHealth of nearly $500,000 by billing for substance use disorder and other mental health services she did not perform. Prosecutors say she also billed for services not rendered by licensed or supervised Fortitude employees and for services under the name and number of providers who no longer worked for her.

In January 2022, Kasimatis was arraigned on additional charges for filing false Medicare claims for services not rendered and getting paid about $44,000. Kasimatis was also indicted in 2015 and 2018 in two other cases on charges including public assistance fraud, larceny, document forgery and uttering a false money order.

Weymouth: Proposed senior living development includes theater, pub, salon

Kasimatis used the money from her schemes for her personal use, including paying for international travel, Disney trips, Red Sox games, baseball camps for her children, weight loss services and even to post bail for her prior criminal charges, Healey's office said.

“This defendant had a responsibility to provide patients with critical behavioral health services, but she instead chose to defraud the system for her own personal gain,” Healey said in a statement. “We are grateful to our partners in this case for working with us to hold this defendant accountable for her crimes and to protect our state resources from these schemes.”

Following her guilty plea, Kasmatis’ probation from previous cases was revoked, and she was sentenced to two to three years in state prison to run concurrently with her three- to four-year prison sentence.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Owner of Quincy treatment center pleads guilty after fourth time being charged with fraud

Comments / 15

ScottH105
4d ago

"We are grateful to our partners in this case for working with us to hold this defendant accountable for her crimes and to protect our state resources from these schemes.” What a joke! She was indicted twice and only put on probation but she was still allowed to continue her fraudulent business. Why wasn't she held accountable prior to this latest arrest?? This state is maddening.

Reply
5
Onyx
4d ago

4 times. WTF. How did she even still have a license after the first time?

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

10 arrested, 15 kilos of fentanyl seized in bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Six Teens Facing Charges In Connection With The Murder Of Weymouth's Nathan Paul

Six teenagers are now facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy from Weymouth, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. Four teens were arrested this week in connected with the murder of Nathan Paul, who was shot and killed in Quincy's Germantown Point neighborhood on Feb. 15, WCVB reports. Police said Paul was shot inside a car then drove away and crashed at a nearby intersection, the outlet reports.
WEYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Quincy, MA
WCVB

FBI raids Hells Angels' clubhouses in Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — The FBI carried out raids Thursday morning at Hells Angels' clubhouses in Massachusetts. The FBI said agents were conducting court-authorized activity at a site on Fayette Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, in connection with a federal investigation. Another FBI raid was conducted in Westport. The FBI is...
LYNN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
whdh.com

New Hampshire Police arrest man who assaulted a woman after second time trespassing at her home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Police have arrested a man who physically and sexually assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning. At 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Grand Avenue. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation and determined that 28-year-old Bryan Gonzalez Clemente had trespassed at the residence and then physically and sexually assaulted a female known to him.
NASHUA, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Enforcer for New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Racketeering Conspiracy

A former member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today on racketeering charges. Jose Vasquez, a/k/a “King Fearless,” 28, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. On July 29, 2021, Vasquez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspects on Firearm and Drug Charges in Dorchester

At about 7:27 PM, on Monday, July 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, made two on-site arrests in the area of 255 Magnolia Street in Dorchester. As a result of an ongoing investigation, officers arrested, Trendell Mason, 34, of Boston and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Mental Health Services#Norfolk Superior Court#Medicaid Fraud Division
1420 WBSM

Ten Arrested In Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust

FALL RIVER — Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking after they were caught allegedly dealing nearly 15 kilograms of opioids all over southeastern Massachusetts from a base in Fall River. The suspects allegedly ran a massive drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl along the SouthCoast...
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Magistrate says ex-Brockton police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can be charged in crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. — The former police chief of Brockton, Massachusetts, is under growing scrutiny for a crash last year that he is accused of causing. A clerk magistrate ruled Monday that one of the three potential charges against former Brockton Police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can go forward, which means he will be arraigned on negligent operation charges.
BROCKTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
wgbh.org

A no-fault eviction sends a Weymouth teacher to the brink of homelessness

A no-fault eviction sends a Weymouth teacher to the brink of homelessness. A long-awaited outing with her 9-year-old daughter to Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts last April was cut short when Kimberly O’Connor received a call from her husband: a sheriff had delivered a “no fault” eviction notice.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

20-year-old Providence man sentenced to over two decades in prison for shooting, seriously injuring, 26-year-old man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court in a shooting. 20-year-old Nashon Causey entered a plea of nolo contendere to assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting; discharge of a firearm resulting in injury; and carrying a pistol without a license.
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy