Seattle, WA

Afro-Latin Funk at Wild Island

Islands Sounder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome out and dance next Thursday, July 21 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Friday, July 22...

Salsa during Seattle sunset

Dance enthusiasts flock to Seattle’s Alki Beach Park each summer to move and groove to salsa and bachata music. Started back in 2009 by Belltown Dance Studio, “Salsa & Bachata On Alki” draws hundreds each summer, with participants dancing to Latin music beats under the shadow of the Olympic Mountains and setting sun. For dates and more information, visit: https://sazondanceevents.com/
SEATTLE, WA
Brewfest this weekend on the waterfront in Bremerton

After a two-year hiatus, Bremerton Summer Brewfest returns this Friday and Saturday. The event is organized and operated by the Washington Beer Commission. More than 20 Washington brewers will pour beer at the event, held on the Boardwalk in Bremerton, just steps from the Seattle-Bremerton ferry. Basic Details:. Friday, July...
BREMERTON, WA
9 Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Seattle

Greek cuisine has long traditions dating back to the ancient era, and while many influences have impacted Greek food, some of the staples have remained to the present day. In Seattle, a beautiful city surrounded by greenery, Pike’s Place Market provides produce, meats, fish, and artisan products from around Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
Will Mayor Harrell revive Seattle's 'aPodment' fight?

When housing gets more expensive, more people end up homeless. A 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that a $100 increase in median rent was associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate. To lower the price of housing in Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell said...
SEATTLE, WA
Where to Get Thai Food in Seattle

Seattle is a hot spot for Thai food—and I’m not just talking about the spices used in the delicious cuisine. There are many established and up-and-coming Thai fine dining and hole-in-the-wall options for you to enjoy when visiting the Emerald City. You’re going to work up an appetite...
SEATTLE, WA
Here's The Best Hotel In Seattle

If you're thinking about traveling to Seattle or doing a unique staycation, finding the right hotel is important. That's why Travel + Leisure picked out the five best hotels in the Emerald City:. "Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences...
SEATTLE, WA
This downtown Snohomish bar also serves up something seriously sweet — pie

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Located in historic downtwon Snohomish, Pie Dive Bar serves homemade pie and craft cocktails in a vintage space. They also serve beer, wine, and spirits. The creators behind Pie Dive Bar are Alyssa Kingsbery, an award-winning Food Network pie maker, and Hart Kingsbery, a Seattle country rock musician and bartender.
SNOHOMISH, WA
President’s Award presented to Roger W. Sherman

Submitted by The Gothic Catalog. Created in 1988, the AGO President’s Award is presented biennially to recognize outstanding contributions to the art of the organ in the United States. The AGO is a national professional association serving the organ and choral music fields and is comprised of approximately 275 chapters and 12,000 members throughout the United States and abroad. Previous award winners include Bach scholar Christoph Wolff, Michael Barone (host of the Pipedreams radio program), Fred Swann (concert organist and director of music at The Riverside Church and the Crystal Cathedral) and Edward A. Hansen.
SEATTLE, WA
Northern Lights put on dazzling show over Seattle area

SEATTLE - A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the Northern Lights over the Seattle area early Tuesday morning. The northern horizon lit with a green glow just after midnight, occasionally punctuated by other green and purple pillars. The show lasted a little over an hour before quieting down.
SEATTLE, WA
Wait, There’s a Decent Food Court in Nordstrom’s Basement?

Founded as a shoe store in 1901, Nordstrom, the Seattle-based, luxury, mega-retailer started opening its subsidiary stores around town over a decade ago, including discount outlet Nordstrom Rack, in my backyard at Union Square. Its smaller stores proliferated, most in Manhattan except one in Brooklyn, until the chain debuted its first flagship here in October 2019 — a seven-story 320,000-foot behemoth at the corner of 57th and Broadway. That edifice is now known informally as the women’s store. Two years earlier a three-story men’s store had opened across Broadway, and now the complex totally dominates its corner just south of Central Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Des Moines betting on fast ferry service to attract visitors

What’s old is new again for Puget Sound transportation. Decades after turning our back on the water, one city is using it for congestion relief and a development spark. Looking out at Puget Sound from the Des Moines marina, you see the value of the vast opportunity in front of you, especially after grinding through the construction and congestion on Interstate 5.
DES MOINES, WA
Seattle’s Ultimate Mexican Food Guide

If you’re a huge fan of tacos, burritos, carne asada, and guacamole, you’re probably as big of a Mexican cuisine lover as I am. If you’re visiting or even living in Seattle and are fiending for some delicious, authentic, local-approved Mexican food, look no further. I have...
SEATTLE, WA
Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Located south of Seattle, flecks of creativity, urbanism, history, sophistication, friendliness and more combine to create the thriving city of Tacoma, WA. Home to just shy of 220,000, this city boasts amazing eateries, the well-known Museum of Glass (which only puts a dent in the city’s exquisite arts scene), cute shops, fun music venues – the list goes on and on. Plus, the Tacoma area is known for its diverse, sturdy economy that’s home to strong aerospace, health care, logistics and technology industries, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S. For residents, this means great career opportunities are vast. Plus, the city is continually working to empower its residents as well as create a more diverse and inclusive workforce and community.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA

