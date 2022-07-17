Candidates for state representative: Q & A (Part 1)

Kari Dolan has been an excellent listener and legislator during her tenure in the House, and she deserves reelection. I see her regularly at community meetings, she puts people first, she is knowledgeable, and she communicates to the voters and residents of The Valley on issues from health care and affordable housing to child care and water quality through The Valley Reporter every week. She is sensible, reasonable, and thoughtful. It's somewhat sad to lose Maxine Grad's presence at the State House - she deserves acclaim and appreciation for her many years of public service. But like many others, I am very glad that Kari is positioned to become the senior member of our delegation to Montpelier. Please vote for her.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO