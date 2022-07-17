ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Greece: Flames engulf crashed cargo plane carrying arms

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cargo plane which officials say was carrying 11 tonnes of armaments to...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kayaker rescued after spotting passenger plane

A kayaker swept out to sea off the Western Isles was rescued after he spotted a passenger plane coming in to land. The man was disorientated and distressed after being blown out into open water off Barra. But in an emergency call to the coastguard, he was able to give...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Redcar: Three men and child rescued on hottest day of year

Three men and a child have been rescued by the RNLI in Redcar after the boy's dinghy blew 1,000ft (300m) out to sea. The lifeboat was called at 13:30 BST on Tuesday after the inflatable got caught in a gust of wind off Majuba Road. Three passers-by had set off...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Gang of 40 attack engineers fixing fire hydrant in Huyton

A group of 40 people attacked engineers who had been called out to fix a fire hydrant which had deliberately been set off, United Utilities (UU) has said. It left several homes in Bruton Road, Huyton, without water on Monday, one of the hottest days of the year. The vandals...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Greece#Serbia#Bangladesh#Jordan#Traffic Accident
BBC

Leicester: Biker dies after collision with child on A6

A biker has died following a collision with a child in Leicester. Officers are investigating the crash which took place on the city-bound carriageway of the A6 Abbey Road, close to the junction with Hobson Road, shortly before 20:00 BST on Wednesday. The police arrived to find a motorcyclist had...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Greece
BBC

Cotswold Water Park drowning: Rescuer 'distraught'

A teenager who tried to rescue a young man who died after getting into difficulty in a lake said she was distraught she could not save him. Suni Stephenson was with her friends at Cotswold Water Park on Monday evening when a man in his 20s died. She said she...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sheep and lambs run over and killed by trespassers

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing. Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers. It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning. Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

North Woolwich fire: Blaze breaks out in tower block

About 125 firefighters are battling a fire at the top of a tower block in east London. A four-room flat is completely alight on the 17th floor of the block on Manwood Street, North Woolwich. There are no reported injuries and London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze was under...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants off Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – A sailboat, tightly packed with 150 to 200 people, ran aground near Boca Chita in Biscayne Bay Thursday morning.  The people aboard are believed to be Haitian migrants.  As rising violence takes its toll back home, Haitian activists say more and more people are making dangerous journeys, trying to get to the US.Crews say there is a perimeter set up miles out into Biscayne Bay as they evaluate and speak with people on board the sailboat. They were given food and water and evaluated.  At least two women, a man and a child were...
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Newtownards air crash: Philip Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney killed

Philip Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney have been named locally as the victims of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards, County Down. They were both members of Ulster Flying Club and died in the crash at Newtownards Airport shortly after 20:20 BST on Tuesday evening. Mr Murdock was the managing director...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 11, dies in off-road bike crash at Fife race track

An 11-year-old boy has died after his off-road bike crashed at a race track. Millar Buchanan was training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near Crail in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened. Emergency services attended but the 11-year-old, from Larbert, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy