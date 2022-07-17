Greece: Flames engulf crashed cargo plane carrying arms

MIAMI – A sailboat, tightly packed with 150 to 200 people, ran aground near Boca Chita in Biscayne Bay Thursday morning. The people aboard are believed to be Haitian migrants. As rising violence takes its toll back home, Haitian activists say more and more people are making dangerous journeys, trying to get to the US.Crews say there is a perimeter set up miles out into Biscayne Bay as they evaluate and speak with people on board the sailboat. They were given food and water and evaluated. At least two women, a man and a child were...

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO