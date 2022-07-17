ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Real Madrid Preparing To Sign Jude Bellingham, As Liverpool Hold Back Their Move For The Borussia Dortmund Star

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

Liverpool's stubbornness to wait for Jude Bellingham may not work out the way they want it to, as other clubs are hoping to also join the party next summer. European champions Real Madrid are one of those clubs and are preparing a move.

Borussia Dortmund will have a busy time next summer, picking up the phone to clubs wanting Jude Bellingham. The English youngster is reported to be a number one target for Liverpool, however, they aren't the only club.

The Reds will be joined by Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign the exciting midfielder.

It is well-known Jurgen Klopp and his team are admirers of Bellingham but are willing to wait until next summer's transfer window to make an official move.

Waiting another year creates a huge problem for the Merseyside club, as new reports by Spanish outlet Marca suggest that Real Madrid are 'positioning' themselves to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar.

Are Liverpool making a huge mistake waiting another year to make a move for their number one target?

Author Verdict

It is a dangerous game to play to not bring in a midfielder this summer as it is but to also wait another year for a player that will have many other huge clubs showing their cards as well.

Yes, reports may suggest that Bellingham isn't available this summer, however, if Liverpool were to make their move now, things could change.

Bellingham would know we are serious, Dortmund would have to respond and the club would get a better indication of where they stand.

I honestly believe if The Reds were to be more serious this summer, then they could get him this summer. It's about turning talk into action.

RB Leipzig v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations when they take on RB Leipzig in a friendly on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match. The Reds have returned from their tour of Asia where they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in Bangkok before a much-improved performance saw them beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore thanks to goals from skipper Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.
'Tsimikas Is A Good Player' - Former Liverpool Player On Possibility Of Greek International Replacing Andy Robertson

A former Liverpool defender has spoken about the competition for the left-back spot at Anfield between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in a recent interview. Robertson has been the number one choice for manager Jurgen Klopp over recent seasons but the popular Tsimikas made great strides last season to provide serious competition for the Scotland captain.
Former Chelsea And Liverpool Player Tips Jurgen Klopp's Reds To Win Premier League Title

Last year's Premier League was decided by one point for the second time in four years, once again Manchester City being the victors, pipping Liverpool on the last day. Despite going on an incredible run at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp's men had to settle for second. The Reds did, however, go on to win a domestic cup double and reach a Champions League final.
Match Report: Liverpool Vs RB Leipzig - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool meet German outfit RB Leipzig in Deutschland as the red's look to make more strides towards opening day in their third test. Mohamed Salah got Liverpool off to a great start inside the first 10 minutes, stroking an inside-the-foot finish past former red Peter Gulacsi. Darwin Nunez stole the headlines, silencing his doubters thus far by scoring four goals after being substituted at halftime. Spearheading Liverpool to a 5-0 win.
