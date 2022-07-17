Report: Real Madrid Preparing To Sign Jude Bellingham, As Liverpool Hold Back Their Move For The Borussia Dortmund Star

Liverpool's stubbornness to wait for Jude Bellingham may not work out the way they want it to, as other clubs are hoping to also join the party next summer. European champions Real Madrid are one of those clubs and are preparing a move.

Borussia Dortmund will have a busy time next summer, picking up the phone to clubs wanting Jude Bellingham. The English youngster is reported to be a number one target for Liverpool, however, they aren't the only club.

The Reds will be joined by Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign the exciting midfielder.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It is well-known Jurgen Klopp and his team are admirers of Bellingham but are willing to wait until next summer's transfer window to make an official move.

Waiting another year creates a huge problem for the Merseyside club, as new reports by Spanish outlet Marca suggest that Real Madrid are 'positioning' themselves to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar.

Are Liverpool making a huge mistake waiting another year to make a move for their number one target?

Twenty3

Author Verdict

It is a dangerous game to play to not bring in a midfielder this summer as it is but to also wait another year for a player that will have many other huge clubs showing their cards as well.

Yes, reports may suggest that Bellingham isn't available this summer, however, if Liverpool were to make their move now, things could change.

Bellingham would know we are serious, Dortmund would have to respond and the club would get a better indication of where they stand.

I honestly believe if The Reds were to be more serious this summer, then they could get him this summer. It's about turning talk into action.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |