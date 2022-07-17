ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Homers, swipes bag Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an RBI in Saturday's extra-innings loss to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, analysis, full list of every draft pick as selection process wraps up Tuesday

The 2022 MLB Draft closes out Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. A total of 316 picks were made in the first 10 rounds (plus compensation rounds), and the final 300 picks are being made Tuesday. The three-day selection process started Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt's son) with the top overall pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took high school outfielder Druw Jones (Andruw's son) with the second pick. Kumar Rocker (Rangers), Termarr Johnson (Pirates) and Elijah Green (Nationals) rounded out the top five.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Named Player of the Week

DeJong was named the International League Player of the Week on Tuesday. DeJong returned from a hand injury last Tuesday and hit .364 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in six games. The shortstop is up to 14 homers and 17 RBI in 46 games with Triple-A Memphis. He's batting .236, but an .811 OPS shows he's been able to flex some power since he was sent down in May. A little more consistency with the bat could get the 28-year-old a look for a promotion later in the summer if the Cardinals need infield depth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Kicking off rehab assignment Friday

Haniger (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Everett. Haniger, who has been on the injured list since late April with a Grade 2 right high-ankle sprain, is expected to stay with Everett throughout the weekend. The Mariners will presumably determine Haniger's next steps based on how his ankle responds to game action over the next few days, but he'll likely shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma early next week. Haniger could be ready to return from the 60-day IL at some point in the final week of July, and he'll likely settle into an everyday role in right field once activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Optioned to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri was called up by the Astros on July 10 while Yordan Alvarez (hand) was on the injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Alvarez was activated Thursday. Siri appeared in three games during his stint with the big-league club and went 0-for-5 with an RBI and three strikeouts.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Sean Payton predicts return to coaching: Top 2023 destinations for longtime Saints coach

It didn't take long for Sean Payton to rekindle interest in coaching. Almost six months after indefinitely stepping away from the Saints, the longtime head coach told USA Today this week he thinks he will, in fact, return to the NFL; it's just a matter of when and where. Payton, 58, even went so far as to note there are usually about six openings each year, a sign he'll be monitoring whatever vacancies arise in 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in lineup for Game 1

Maldonado isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Maldonado started the final two games ahead of the All-Star break and went 1-for-6 with a grand slam. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth during Thursday's matinee.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Brandon Bielak: Gets call-up for doubleheader

The Astros recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land and designated him as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bielak has been working as a swingman for Sugar Land this season, but he'll be available as a multi-inning option in relief for either end of Thursday's doubleheader. The right-hander is expected to report back to Sugar Land immediately following the twin bill.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Kyler Murray contract extension: Pro Bowl QB signs five-year extension with Cardinals ahead of training camp

Kyler Murray is staying put in the desert, and for a long time to come. Following a very public chagrin over his current contract, in the wake of quarterback megadeals raining from the NFL sky in 2022, the former first-round pick felt he deserved to be extended now and not later. He just received his wish, agreeing to terms on a five-year extension that totals six years in all, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, that will lock him in with the Cardinals through the 2028 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Dallas Keuchel DFA'd again; multiple suitors for Mets' Dominic Smith

With the All-Star break now in the rearview, the next benchmark during the 2022 Major League Baseball season is the trade deadline. The traditional July 31 deadline has been pushed back two days to Aug. 2 this year. Keeping in mind there are now three wild cards per league, theoretically there could be a larger number of buyers than usual, though an awful lot of teams don't resemble contenders, so maybe we'll still get a similar number of sellers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Josh Donaldson: On bench for matinee

Donaldson isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros. Donaldson was out of the lineup for four of the five games leading up to the All-Star break and will remain on the bench for Thursday's matinee. DJ LeMahieu is shifting to third base while Anthony Rizzo starts at first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Takes seat for early game

Meyers is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. After closing out the Astros' first-half schedule by making seven consecutive starts in center field, Meyers will hit the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill while Mauricio Dubon gets the nod at the position. Meyers has turned in a middling .646 OPS through 20 games since he returned from the 60-day injured list June 24, so he may not have a long leash atop the depth chart in center field.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Idle for matinee game

Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader in Oakland. Following his appearance in Tuesday's All-Star Game as a legacy selection, the 39-year-old Cabrera will get a breather as the Tigers open up their second-half schedule. Expect Cabrera to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap, though Javier Baez will get a turn as the Tigers' designated hitter in the early game.
DETROIT, MI

