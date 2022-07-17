ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Fairfield Teen Accused Of Killing Teacher Wants Change Of Venue

By Mandy Billings
(Fairfield, IA) — A second Fairfield teenager accused of killing his Spanish teacher tells the court he wants a change of venue, too. Attorneys for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale filed that motion today (Thursday). WHO/TV reports a change of venue was already granted for 16-year-old Willard Miller last month. Goodale and Miller are accused of killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber last year. Both teens are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. No motive for the crime has ever been revealed.

Sue DeWolf
4d ago

yeah, well, I'm sure you wish alot things NOW! should have thought about all that before you murdered her!!!!

