Second Fairfield Teen Accused Of Killing Teacher Wants Change Of Venue
(Fairfield, IA) — A second Fairfield teenager accused of killing his Spanish teacher tells the court he wants a change of venue, too. Attorneys for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale filed that motion today (Thursday). WHO/TV reports a change of venue was already granted for 16-year-old Willard Miller last month. Goodale and Miller are accused of killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber last year. Both teens are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. No motive for the crime has ever been revealed.
