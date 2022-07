It is no surprise that Layer-1 chains have shared the carnage during the first half of 2022. Top L1s have been struggling to hold their fort in the current market conditions. These include Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Solana which continue to head L1 chains at the summit. However, BNB appears to have taken the biggest blow of the three since the November all-time highs (ATHs).

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO