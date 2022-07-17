ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Colorado

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0giYybSa00 There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States -- and that number continues to grow every day.

Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Colorado, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 12,842 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 225 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- Colorado has the 11th lowest death rate per capita.

Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Although the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is lower in Colorado than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are not.

To date, there have been 1,559,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, equal to 27,383 infections per 100,000 people -- in line with 26,798 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are far more likely to die from the virus than younger Americans, if infected. In Colorado, 14.7% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of July 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Infections per 100,000 people Total infections 65 and older pop.
1 Arizona 426 30,572 29,920 2,145,765 18.0%
2 Mississippi 420 12,546 28,424 848,886 16.4%
3 Alabama 405 19,804 28,277 1,382,137 17.4%
4 Tennessee 396 26,780 31,751 2,149,540 16.7%
5 West Virginia 393 7,091 29,872 539,431 20.5%
6 Arkansas 385 11,608 29,134 878,058 17.4%
7 New Jersey 383 34,112 28,317 2,522,649 16.6%
8 New Mexico 380 7,972 27,361 573,339 18.0%
9 Louisiana 374 17,437 26,813 1,249,458 16.0%
10 Michigan 370 36,982 26,206 2,619,533 17.7%
11 Georgia 368 38,685 25,358 2,667,557 14.3%
12 Oklahoma 367 14,473 27,713 1,092,763 16.1%
13 Nevada 367 11,127 25,890 785,595 16.2%
14 Kentucky 364 16,249 31,802 1,421,037 16.9%
15 Florida 359 76,404 30,998 6,602,374 20.9%
16 Pennsylvania 358 45,888 23,671 3,031,550 18.7%
17 Indiana 358 23,962 26,757 1,790,544 16.1%
18 South Carolina 355 18,055 30,951 1,573,585 18.2%
19 New York 354 69,157 29,042 5,675,542 16.9%
20 Rhode Island 342 3,615 36,398 384,845 17.7%
21 Missouri 340 20,814 24,852 1,522,570 17.2%
22 South Dakota 333 2,940 27,850 245,705 17.4%
23 Ohio 333 38,920 24,529 2,867,291 17.5%
24 Montana 325 3,450 27,237 289,345 19.5%
25 Wyoming 317 1,834 28,667 165,619 17.1%
26 Delaware 310 2,998 29,787 288,092 19.5%
27 Connecticut 309 11,055 23,460 838,159 17.6%
28 Kansas 308 8,961 27,901 812,329 16.4%
29 Iowa 307 9,703 25,473 803,961 17.5%
30 Massachusetts 305 21,035 28,056 1,936,447 17.0%
31 Texas 304 87,276 25,148 7,217,955 12.9%
32 Illinois 304 38,671 27,273 3,474,890 16.1%
33 North Dakota 302 2,296 33,193 252,296 15.8%
34 Idaho 285 4,993 26,734 468,973 16.2%
35 Wisconsin 255 14,840 29,968 1,742,214 17.5%
36 Maryland 246 14,852 19,055 1,151,423 15.9%
37 Virginia 244 20,757 22,332 1,902,139 15.9%
38 North Carolina 243 25,259 27,886 2,895,544 16.7%
39 Minnesota 235 13,161 27,828 1,561,487 16.3%
40 California 232 91,930 25,953 10,266,226 14.8%
41 Colorado 225 12,842 27,383 1,559,633 14.7%
42 Nebraska 225 4,347 26,239 506,223 16.1%
43 Washington D.C. 198 1,355 23,237 159,055 12.4%
44 New Hampshire 192 2,604 24,650 334,373 18.6%
45 Oregon 188 7,862 19,725 826,600 18.2%
46 Maine 184 2,462 20,330 272,102 21.3%
47 Washington 177 13,362 22,454 1,692,004 15.9%
48 Alaska 170 1,252 35,832 264,237 12.4%
49 Utah 153 4,847 31,311 989,767 11.4%
50 Hawaii 106 1,512 21,496 305,348 19.0%
51 Vermont 104 654 20,252 126,839 20.1%

