ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Love Island: Jacques O’Neill brands series ‘worst decision of my life’ after shock exit

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jacques O’Neill has spoken out following his shock exit from Love Island earlier this week, calling the show the “worst decision” he has ever made.

The 23-year-old rugby player, who has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), opened up about how being at the Mallorcan villa affected his mental health.

He announced he was leaving the show on Tuesday (12 June) after flaring up over newcomer Adam Collard’s remarks about his behaviour.

Following his outburst, O’Neill told Paige Thorne, who had had been coupled up with, that he had been “struggling” in the villa and was going home.

In his first interview since leaving Love Island, O’Neill revealed that he “couldn’t cope” and he was “ready to break down”.

He told The Sun: “I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right.

“It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn’t cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life.”

O’Neill added that he feared his temper would get out of hand and he could “get physical” Collard over his pursuit of Thorne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7A0x_0giYvuWQ00
Jacques O’Neill (ITV2)

He said that, unlike real life, he couldn’t remove himself from the situation and feared “things could go horribly wrong”.

Love Island’s producers had a “welfare chat” with O’Neill, who told them he “wanted to get out of the place”.

“I was crying, saying to them, ‘I’m ready to go home.’”

O’Neill’s exit came as a shock to the other Islanders and viewers, and led to emotional scenes with his fellow contestants.

Explaining his decision to leave to the other Islanders, he said: “I can’t stick around and not be myself. It’s not fair on me, and it’s not fair on Paige.”

Love Island continues nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2, with episodes available on ITV Hub and BritBox the next day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian racks up $576 bill at Italian restaurant while visiting Pete in Cairns

Kim Kardashian and her team reportedly spent AU$576 (£331) on salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and dessert at an Italian restaurant in Cairns, where she is visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson.A waiter at Piccolo Cucina claimed to have served the reality star and that she left him a “hefty tip”.Callum McKean posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thx [sic] for the hefty tip @kimkardashian.”He also posted a photograph of a receipt purportedly containing Kardashian’s order and wrote: “Just finished work and have copious amounts of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill.”He...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his emotional connection to Africa this week and revealed it is where he “knew [he] had found a soulmate in [his] wife” Meghan Markle. During a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day, the duke opened up about his love for the continent and the bond he feels to both his wife and his mother, the late Princess Diana, when he visits Africa.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to modelling for first time since cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has celebrated her return to modelling after previously opening up about a cosmetic surgery procedure she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.On Saturday, Evangelista, 57, shared a photo of herself from a recent Fendi campaign, in which she could be seen wearing multiple pink satin hats and posing with Fendi purses, to Instagram. In the caption, the model revealed that the luxury fashion house will be hosting a “special fashion show” in New York City in honour of the 25-year anniversary of the Fendi baguette bag.“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Funeral of Dame Deborah James to take place

The funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place on Wednesday.The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in her memory.The former deputy headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and subsequently kept her nearly one million Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.Her candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.Dame Deborah...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#Mallorcan
The Independent

Woman praised for declining to be a bridesmaid for her sibling’s wedding: ‘My sister is a total bridezilla’

A woman has been praised for “refusing” to be a bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding, after explaining how her sibling has been a “total bridezilla”. In the popular Subreddit “Am I The A**hole?,” a 28-year-old female, who goes by the username supposed_golddigger, detailed how she comes from quite a large “extended family”. She shared how she has “24 female cousins and 17 male cousins” and that half of them are “already married”.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Chelsea Handler opens up about ‘painful’ breakup from Jo Koy: ‘I have to choose myself’

Chelsea Handler has opened up about her “painful” breakup from Jo Koy and revealed she’s feeling “optimistic about the future” despite her current “emotional rollercoaster”.Handler, 47, announced on Monday that she and Koy had decided to take a break from their relationship. In the wake of the breakup, she spoke about her grief and the ways she’s dealing with her emotions during an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast on Wednesday.“I’m okay. I feel, you know, optimistic about the future now. I’ve changed so much and my love was so big that it...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

754K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy