TIMELINE, LIVE RADAR: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida

click orlando
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Just like Saturday, Sunday will start off with storms flirting with the east coast of Florida. Every now and then a few scattered showers and storms...

www.clickorlando.com

click orlando

VIDEO: Waterspout springs up over Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows a waterspout spinning over a Volusia County beach Wednesday afternoon. A man captured the weather phenomenon in Daytona Beach near S. Atlantic Ave., south of A1A and Dunlawton Ave. [TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August | These 5 tricks will...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Why are 100-degree days rare in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems like heat waves are becoming more common, especially for Europe. Just this past week, the United Kingdom experienced an all-time high of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Closer to home, Salt Lake City reached 107 this past Sunday, while Oklahoma City also hit an all-time high...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

‘Feels Like’ Temperatures to Exceed 100 Degrees in Central Florida

If you are visiting the theme parks in Central Florida this week, make sure to stay hydrated and seek as much shade as possible because it is going to be hot, hot, hot!. It’s no secret that summertime at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando consists of lots of sun, but many don’t think or consider it as they are too busy have fun in the theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mid-90s and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will heat into the mid-90s over the next several days. Rain chances will come late in the afternoon, with a 60% coverage, on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 50% on Wednesday and 40%...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you liked Tuesday in Central Florida, you will like Wednesday. Rain will come through the afternoon hours as the west coast sea breeze pushes storms from the west to the east. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Volusia County, though it expired at 4:15...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando Resort offering ticket deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort announced a new exclusive ticket offer for Florida residents on Thursday. Starting now through Sept. 28, guests can get a 1-day free with a 2-park 2-day ticket offer with limited lockout days to experience all the fun at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, according to a news release.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Explaining the reason behind the lull in tropical activity

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a busy late June and early July with Bonnie and Colin the tropics have taken a nice little break. We’ve had three named storms and through July 19 and we would normally have seen 2.2 named storms by this date. The reason for the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🦞Highest-rated seafood restaurants around Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

Storm Chances Remain High Monday in South Florida Before Dry Weather Returns

South Florida will experience another day of higher storm chances to start the work week before getting some relief from the recent rain. Look for a few showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon Monday. The coast will clear out first with the western suburbs holding onto the rain a little longer.
WESH

Save money on energy while staying cool in Florida heat

Central Floridians might not agree on a lot of things, but with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees, most agree it’s hot. Power companies in Central Florida feel the heat too. As in demand for power. Last Wednesday, Florida Power and Light set an all-time record for demand. About...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United States

Melissa Doroquez, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida landscaper struck by lightning

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

