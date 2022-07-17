ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Washington Man Arrested for FTA

waovam.com
 4 days ago

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a...

Investigation Continues into Washington Burglary

Washington Police are investigating a burglary at the Washington Country Club/Ace’s Restaurant. Police say they are currently waiting for further review of video there and in the area. Of the items taken was a golf bag belonging to Roy “Skip” Pace. The bag is red and white, and labeled...
WASHINGTON, IN
Washington Man Sentenced on Federal Drug, Firearm Charges

A 26-year-old Washington man was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Prohibited Person and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Earlier, Washington Police pulled over 26-year-old Matthew Palmer-Coy in May of 2021 for a traffic violation.
WASHINGTON, IN
Knox County First Responders Honor Fallen Brothers Yesterday

Vincennes police and fire units draped a large American flag across the Hart Street Overpass to U.S. 41. It is usually connected to the annual remembrance of 9/11, but yesterday, it was to honor a bicycle tour to remember police who fell in the line of duty. The statewide bicycle...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
New Law in Place to Help in Custody Cases

Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer is backing a new law known as Judah’s Law. The law allows prior caretakers of children to be involved in custody cases. Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected should call the state’s Child Abuse and Neglect hotline at 800-800-5556.
JASPER, IN
Eight Infants Named as Winners at Knox County Fair Baby Contest

Eight infants under two years old were honored last night in the annual Knox County Fair Baby contest. The event was held in the Vincennes University Pavilion at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The winners included Braylynn Bromm, Everlieigh Bilskie, Marshall Worstell, Oliver Berry, Jameson Meek, Lynden Blue, Huxley Reading, and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Bridgeport Woman Killed in Illinois Crash

A Bridgeport, Illinois woman was killed early Monday morning when she was hit by a semi-tractor trailer. It happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. on Bridgeport Road, about a half-mile south of Gaddey Lane in Lawrence County Illinois. Police say for unknown reasons, 66-year-old Julie Ivers was in the roadway and...
BRIDGEPORT, IL
Focus Moves to Showmanship for Knox County Fair

Showmanship competition moves into the spotlight on day 4 of the Knox County Fair. The weeklong event is being held at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The Horse Show starts at nine this morning, with the llama and alpaca show also planned for 9:00 a.m. The Ag Olympics will happen at 3:00 p.m. with the round robin showmanship performance at 7:00 p.m. tonight.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Swine Highlighted in Day 2 of KC Fair

The swine take to the arena for today’s second day of the Knox County Fair. The event is being held through Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The swine show begins at 7:30. Later today, the annual goat show begins at 5:00 p.m. The Dog Obedience Show is planned for the VU Pavilion at 8:30. Tonight at the VU Pavilion, the annual Baby Contest is set for 6:00 p.m.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Daviess Foundation Awards $50,000 in Community Grants

The Daviess County Community Foundation is distributing $50,000 in grants to ten local non-profit organizations through its 2022 Capital Projects Grants Program. Barr-Reeve Community School Corporation received a $5,500 grant to purchase a CPR manikin set, an educational AED trainer, hemorrhage control training kit, and choking training vest;. The Washington...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Bill Taylor, 79, Washington

Billy “Bill” E. Taylor, 79, passed away peacefully at his residence at 11:30 p.m. on July 16, 2022. Bill was born on May 20, 1943 in Greensburg, IN, the son of Ralph and Letha (Bergen) Taylor. He married Phyllis R. Connall on December 16, 1962. Bill was a...
WASHINGTON, IN
Cattle in Center Ring for Day 3 of Knox County Fair

The cattle take center stage during Day 3 of the Knox County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. (The Beef Show will happen throughout the day today, with the Dairy Show included as part of the cattle competitions. This afternoon, the Cat Show will be in the VU Pavilion at...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Daviess County Foundation Gives to Memorial Hospital Foundation

The Memorial Hospital Foundation has received $6,000 in grants from the Daviess County Community Foundation to help serve patients in Daviess County. The donation of $3,000 from the Daviess County Community Foundation has been allocated to Memorial Health Washington to go toward the purchase of equipment needed in preparation for staff growth at that location.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Vincennes Main Street Project Phases 2 and 3 Continue

Work continues on the Main Street project phases Two and Three. The combined work affects Main Street from Kimmel Extension east to Richard Bauer Drive. The work is affecting some residents, especially those in Phase Two of the work. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is working to smooth out the process for those affected homeowners.
VINCENNES, IN
KC BZA Meet Tonight at Courthouse

The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet tonight at 6:30 in the Circuit Courtroom of the Knox County Courthouse. The larger space is needed due to a delayed petition about a conditional use on Mount Zion Road in Palmyra Township. Metallum Recycling wants the exception for storage and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Emma Elkins Named 2022 Knox County 4-H Fair Queen

Emma Elkins was named as the 2022 Knox County 4-H Fair Queen in ceremonies last night at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Elkins is the daughter of Eric and Dawn Elkins. She won the title over six other contestants in last night’s event. Kyla Wolfe was first runner-up, with Tori...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Katelyn Hughes Wins McDonalds Scholarship

Vincennes’ Katelyn Hughes earned a $500 scholarship from the Vincennes McDonald’s. The scholarship is part of the company’s Agriculture Scholarship program. Hughes will study agriculture at Vincennes University this fall. The scholarship was made possible by Vincennes McDonald’s owner and operator, Wally Nowakowski.
VINCENNES, IN
KC Commissioners to Take Funding Request for ARPA Grant

The Knox County Commissioners will take requests for use of $3.1 million in federal funds starting next month. The presentations will be considered at regular Commissioners’ sessions on August 16th, September 6th, and September 20th. The County is receiving the money through the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
VU Seeking Davis Citation Nominations

Vincennes University’s Alumni Association is taking applications now for the Davis Memorial Citation. The honor is among the highest given through Vincennes University each year. Aaron Selvy is with Vincennes University. He says nominations will be taken through the middle of next month. VU Foundation director Kristi Deetz reminds...
VINCENNES, IN
LHS Sets Freshman Orientation, High School Registration

Vincennes Lincoln has set freshman orientation and back to school day on August 9th this year. The doors will open at 9:45 a.m., with freshman orientation running from ten to eleven that day. During the session, parents of incoming freshmen may pay their book fees, along with $20 for Chromebook insurance. The students will get their Chromebooks for school after orientation, along with their class schedules for the year.
VINCENNES, IN
Diane Pahmeier, 58, Westphalia

Diane M. (Getchell) Pahmeier, 58, of Westphalia, IN, passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 at I.U. Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. Diane was born June 24, 1964 in Antigo, WI the daughter of Laura Forbes Mathews and Jerry Getchell. She was raised in Bicknell by her mother and father Laura and Jessie Mathews. She was a graduate of North Knox High School, Vincennes Beauty College, and she worked as a special education paraprofessional in the North Knox School System. She attended Salem United Church of Christ, held memberships in the VFW Auxiliary, French Club Auxiliary, was active in the Girl Scouts for over 35 years starting as a Girl Scout then becoming a Leader. She was a formal member of the International Bingo Club, going to many bingo games all over the Midwest. She married Arthur Wayne Pahmeier on April 20, 1985, and they made their life together for over 37 years.
WESTPHALIA, IN

