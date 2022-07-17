PIRATES SUFFER FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS

In Little League softball yesterday, Clymer’s 10U team, the Section 4 champ, beat Section 2 winner Bullskin, 5-2, to move on in the state tournament to play Section 7 title winner Caln, which beat North Pocono, 8-5. The next game is this afternoon at 2:30 at Caln, the host...
After rain concerns prompted the cancellation of our Renda Digital TV webcast of the District 7/District 11 sectional game between Indiana and Hollidaysburg yesterday, we plan to air tonight’s game instead, starting at 5:45 PM. Indiana won last night’s game, 14-6, behind a 4-for-4 performance at the plate from...
Former Homer-Center standout Corey Cavalier concluded his career in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League last Saturday, collecting the 100th hit of his JCBL career and becoming the all-time franchise hit leader for the Opthalmic Associates Baseball team, known as “The O.”. It’s a testament to Cavalier’ perseverance, as he...
INDIANA, Pa. – IUP head men’s basketball coach Joe Lombardi announced the addition of three members to his program for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The trio of newcomers includes two true freshmen who hail from Pennsylvania in Jaheim Bethea and Dolan Waldo, along with an inter-conference transfer who originally hails from New York in Jaylen Stewart.
The Holy Family Parish in Seward will host a special mass tonight to not only pay tribute to first responders, but to also remember the 45th anniversary of the 1977 Johnstown Flood. Tonight’s “Blue Mass” at the church on Bridge Street will also feature a blessing of emergency response vehicles...
Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly fired a gun that hit an apartment building in an incident on March 31st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Joseph Plivelic Jr. of Indiana was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. He then went into a vehicle in the “00” block of North Taylor Avenue, and then fired a gun, hitting an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. Plivelic is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief along with a borough code violation.
Faye R. Haupt, 94, of Indiana, was called by her Lord heavenward and welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus, Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late Augustine and Ethel M. Gittings Kline, she was born Sept. 18, 1927 on the family farm in Colver, Cambria County, where she was raised.
A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
State police have released information on a few accidents in Armstrong County. One of those accidents involved an Indiana County person. Troopers say the crash happened on July 12th at the intersection of Routes 422 and 210 in Plumcreek Township. Cars driven by 20-year-old Carlos Campos-Chavez of Washington DC and 45-year-old Tiffany Bacha of Indiana approached the intersection, but Bacha’s car was rear-ended by Campos-Chavez’s car. Both vehicles were disabled. Both drivers and two passengers in his vehicle had suspected injuries. Campos-Chavez refused treatment while Bacha and two others in his car were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
It’s expected to be busy with a lot of pedestrians in Downtown Indiana this evening for several events. First off, it’s the third Thursday of the month, which means a monthly music event at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. This time around, it will feature Jay and Cat from the band Told Ya So with live music starting around 5:00 PM.
First responders had a light day of duty on Wednesday. Indiana fire fighters were summoned to St. Andrews Village on Indian Springs Road at 11:21 yesterday for an automatic fire alarm activation that turned out to be a false alarm. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to the Ray Road area at 6:32 PM for what has been described by Indiana County 911 as an “unknown fire in the woods”. Fire chief Jody Rainey said that it was a controlled burn clearing brush in a field nearby.
The Wolf Administration has been holding some Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks over the past few years, and one of those clinics will be in Indiana County tomorrow. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Health announced three Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks across the commonwealth. A one-day clinic will be offered on Friday at Yellow Creek State Park from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is part of the Department of Health’s effort to make sure that all eligible state residents have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, including the recently approved pre-school pediatric vaccine. In addition to the pediatric vaccine, the clinics will also offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults, along with boosters. If anyone is getting their first shot at the park, attempts will be made to schedule the second-shot at the State Health Center closest to where they live.
While there are no action items on tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Work Session Agenda, discussion is expected to focus on possible redistricting of the borough’s wards. Discussion on the issue goes back to April of this year, with some feeling that with the current layout of the four wards of the borough, representation on Indiana Borough Council may be lopsided. The borough is looking at either keeping the current four ward system in place, changing the number of wards in the borough, or making it an at-large system, and tonight’s discussion is expected to focus on the pros and cons.
State police are alerting people and businesses about a scam involving a cryptocurrency and gift cards that has been going through the county. Victims are usually contacted by phone call or text message and are tricked into either purchasing gift cards or to withdraw cash and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM. The incidents were first reported to State Police in October of 2021, when two Indiana County businesses were cheated out of a combined $40,000 after they were told to withdraw cash and deposit it in a Bitcoin ATM in Westmoreland County. Another case was reported recently with a business in White Township lost $14,658 after an employee was contacted and advised to deposit that money into a White Township Bitcoin ATM.
At their work session on Tuesday night, members of Indiana Borough Council heard a presentation on several reapportionment options. Discussion was brought up in April that the current wards did not have an equal distribution of population and in the opinion of the board, does not represent the “one person, one vote mentality”. Several different options were presented to the council members, ranging from six wards to eliminating the ward system completely and going with an “at large” representation system where council members could come from any part of the borough. Newell said that while going with the ward system will keep equal representation intact, that is not the case with going at large.
State Representative Jim Struzzi recently earned recognition by a state conservation group for his efforts in creating environment-related legislation. At a banquet in Harrisburg on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts awarded Struzzi with the 2022 Legislative Leadership Award. This award recognizes a legislator for their outstanding efforts that have helped further the activities and accomplishments of the PACD or the state’s 66 county conservation districts.
On Tuesday evening, the Blairsville Borough Council continued its work on a facade ordinance. The ordinance will ensure that unoccupied buildings within the downtown business district remain in good condition and look like they are open for business. Borough Manager Mike Baker said that it’s not just for making sure that things look good.
Comments / 2