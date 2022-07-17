Saturday Fuel Prices

The average price of gas across Indiana is $4.53 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is down five cents from where it was Monday. In Vincennes and in many area spots, gas is now well below $4.50 a gallon. The first sub-$4 gas in the area is available in Evansville....
Abortion is the topic during a special session of the Indiana General Assembly coming up on July 25th. State Senator Rodney Bray, President Pro Tem of the Indiana Senate, said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the bill that will be considered during the session would limit abortion to being allowed only in the case of rape, incest, if the life of the mother would be in danger, or if the child would not live because of severe medical issues.
