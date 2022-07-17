Saturday Fuel Prices

Abortion is the topic during a special session of the Indiana General Assembly coming up on July 25th. State Senator Rodney Bray, President Pro Tem of the Indiana Senate, said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the bill that will be considered during the session would limit abortion to being allowed only in the case of rape, incest, if the life of the mother would be in danger, or if the child would not live because of severe medical issues.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO