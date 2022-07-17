ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Washington Man Arrested for FTA

 4 days ago

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a...

wzdm.com

Investigation Continues into Washington Burglary

Washington Police are investigating a burglary at the Washington Country Club/Ace’s Restaurant. Police say they are currently waiting for further review of video there and in the area. Of the items taken was a golf bag belonging to Roy “Skip” Pace. The bag is red and white, and labeled...
WASHINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Washington Man Sentenced on Federal Drug, Firearm Charges

A 26-year-old Washington man was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Prohibited Person and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Earlier, Washington Police pulled over 26-year-old Matthew Palmer-Coy in May of 2021 for a traffic violation.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County drug dealer sentenced for dealing methamphetamine

WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – A Washington, Indiana man was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, police stopped Matthew V. Palmer-Coy, 26,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Police Investigating Burglary at Washington Country Club

The Washington Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that happened at the Washington Country Club and Ace’s restaurant. Police say the burglary took place in the overnight hours on Tuesday. One of the items taken was a “priceless & irreplaceable” golf bag belonging to Roy “Skip” Pace....
WASHINGTON, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, July 18, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed in most cases are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or diminished.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Perry County authorities looking for stolen ATV

Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen four-wheeler. In a statement Wednesday, the Perry County Sheriff's Office said it was looking for the four-wheeler seen here. The sheriff's office says the ATV was stolen from the Gatchel area on Tuesday...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New information released in Fort Branch rape case

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to...
FORT BRANCH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: 1 shot in self-defense during dispute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No charges will be filed after a man fired his gun striking another in the leg in Terre Haute Monday afternoon. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, police received a call of a shooting at Greenwood Manor Apartments at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police say they found the victim and the suspect and the scene was secured. The gunshot victim had been shot in the leg, and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver arrested after hitting two homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes. Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – July 18, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Seatbelt Violation: Kirkland J. Grome. Speeding: Megan R. Henderson; April J. Mangel; Cody T. Allison; Madelyn P. Cotto; Emery A. Wilson; Gaige D. Aldridge; Zachary T. Warren; Isaiah Markees Mathews; Aisha M. Brice; Diego V. Pablo Alonzo; Cody M. Day; Russell P. Walker; Trevor K. Lemen; Matthew Stricklen; Jennifer L. Dennison; John H. Booth; Gregory Creed Murray; Houston S. Gibson; Dylan P. Begle; Kenneth S. Meredith; Ashley N. James; Michael B. Gogel.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Pole and houses hit by car in Evansville; man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a house Sunday night in Evansville, after it was a reported a vehicle hit it, as well as a pole. The call came in around 7:20 p.m. from North Governor and East Franklin Street. It was reported it was a truck,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Eight Infants Named as Winners at Knox County Fair Baby Contest

Eight infants under two years old were honored last night in the annual Knox County Fair Baby contest. The event was held in the Vincennes University Pavilion at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The winners included Braylynn Bromm, Everlieigh Bilskie, Marshall Worstell, Oliver Berry, Jameson Meek, Lynden Blue, Huxley Reading, and...
freedom929.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a vehicle/pedestrian fatal traffic crash that occurred early yesterday (Monday) morning at approximately 4:26, nearly 7 miles south of Bridgeport, in rural Lawrence County. The Illinois State Police reports that 83 year old William Latch from Sumner was traveling south on the Bridgeport Road in a semi-truck, just south of the Gaddey Lane intersection, when for unknown reasons a pedestrian was in the roadway and was fatally struck. The pedestrian, identified as 66 year old Julie Ivers from Bridgeport, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The truck driver was not injured. No tickets were issued.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
wzdm.com

Bridgeport Woman Killed in Illinois Crash

A Bridgeport, Illinois woman was killed early Monday morning when she was hit by a semi-tractor trailer. It happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. on Bridgeport Road, about a half-mile south of Gaddey Lane in Lawrence County Illinois. Police say for unknown reasons, 66-year-old Julie Ivers was in the roadway and...
BRIDGEPORT, IL
wzdm.com

Sub-$4 Gas May Return in August

The average price of gas across Indiana is $4.53 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is down five cents from where it was Monday. In Vincennes and in many area spots, gas is now well below $4.50 a gallon. The first sub-$4 gas in the area is available in Evansville....
VINCENNES, IN

