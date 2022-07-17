Washington Man Arrested for FTA

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a vehicle/pedestrian fatal traffic crash that occurred early yesterday (Monday) morning at approximately 4:26, nearly 7 miles south of Bridgeport, in rural Lawrence County. The Illinois State Police reports that 83 year old William Latch from Sumner was traveling south on the Bridgeport Road in a semi-truck, just south of the Gaddey Lane intersection, when for unknown reasons a pedestrian was in the roadway and was fatally struck. The pedestrian, identified as 66 year old Julie Ivers from Bridgeport, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The truck driver was not injured. No tickets were issued.

