Ollie’s Vincennes Store Grand Opening August 10th

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO