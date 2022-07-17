Needy Fund helps Cape veteran, disabled adult child avoid foreclosure

The Cape and Islands are home to many active service people and veterans, many of whom struggle to make ends meet after or during the service of their country.

One such Cape veteran and his adult child, who is disabled, were living on limited income due to a serious work-related injury that left this man unable to work.

On top of this, this veteran has been appealing for disability benefits for years to help with costs, with no luck yet.

They fell behind on their mortgage payment and were facing foreclosure when they contacted the Needy Fund, which was able to help this veteran and his offspring with the payment.

The fund's staff also put the veteran in touch with partner agencies to help their financial situation in the long-term while he awaits surgery that will ideally get him healed and able to work again.

Getting help:Cape Cod Times Needy Fund launches summer fundraising campaign

More about the Needy Fund

Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been helping with a host of immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936.

No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the agency pays vendors through a voucher program. The case described above was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund.)

