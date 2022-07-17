ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

VT Little League: 8-10-year-old Essex Town captures district title

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QF8I3_0giYktSe00

The Essex Town 8-10-year-old all-stars used a scorching start to dispatch Essex Junction in the District III championship.

Essex Town plated eight runs in the first two innings to win 10-5 over Essex Junction.

“These kids just did it all on their own,” Essex Town manager Zach Smith said. “Everybody's got each other's back and it seems like there's a different leader every night.”

Saturday’s leader was David Bent, who pitched five innings, allowed seven hits, two earned runs and struck out six. Bent, a nine-year-old, also went 3-for-3 with three runs scored at the plate to round out a championship winning performance.

“Honestly, we looked at ourselves probably as underdogs coming in,” Smith said. “I mean, we were the No. 3 seed out of the district.”

Down 2-0, the first inning splurge for Essex Town started when Bent stole home and Winnie Smith’s ground ball to the left side scored Ethan Weeks. Essex Town scored two more in the frame by working hit counts and aggressive baserunning.

Essex Junction knotted the game at four in the top half of the second on a two-RBI hit by Cade Barcomb.

In the third frame, however, Essex Town’s first three batters reached base. Bent scored on a fielder’s choice and Weeks and Smith crossed home plate on wild pitches. Joe Taylor-Marsh’s two-RBI double to left pushed the advantage to 8-4.

Tanner Thibault went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Essex Junction and Nicholas Norris scored twice. Norris also pitched three innings and struck out seven.

“I think it’s a really good day for Essex baseball regardless of who won between Essex Town and Essex Junction,” Smith said. “I think the future is bright for these Essex baseball players and says a lot about both programs.”

Essex Town now advances to the state tournament which begins July 23.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau.

.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#The Essex#Sports#Essex Junction#Essex Town
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy