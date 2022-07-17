VT Little League: 8-10-year-old Essex Town captures district title

The Essex Town 8-10-year-old all-stars used a scorching start to dispatch Essex Junction in the District III championship.

Essex Town plated eight runs in the first two innings to win 10-5 over Essex Junction.

“These kids just did it all on their own,” Essex Town manager Zach Smith said. “Everybody's got each other's back and it seems like there's a different leader every night.”

Saturday’s leader was David Bent, who pitched five innings, allowed seven hits, two earned runs and struck out six. Bent, a nine-year-old, also went 3-for-3 with three runs scored at the plate to round out a championship winning performance.

“Honestly, we looked at ourselves probably as underdogs coming in,” Smith said. “I mean, we were the No. 3 seed out of the district.”

Down 2-0, the first inning splurge for Essex Town started when Bent stole home and Winnie Smith’s ground ball to the left side scored Ethan Weeks. Essex Town scored two more in the frame by working hit counts and aggressive baserunning.

Essex Junction knotted the game at four in the top half of the second on a two-RBI hit by Cade Barcomb.

In the third frame, however, Essex Town’s first three batters reached base. Bent scored on a fielder’s choice and Weeks and Smith crossed home plate on wild pitches. Joe Taylor-Marsh’s two-RBI double to left pushed the advantage to 8-4.

Tanner Thibault went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Essex Junction and Nicholas Norris scored twice. Norris also pitched three innings and struck out seven.

“I think it’s a really good day for Essex baseball regardless of who won between Essex Town and Essex Junction,” Smith said. “I think the future is bright for these Essex baseball players and says a lot about both programs.”

Essex Town now advances to the state tournament which begins July 23.

