Ollie’s Vincennes Store Grand Opening August 10th

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Half-a-century of history in Evansville will soon be coming to a close. Civic Theatre officials announced their next season will be their last in the current building. Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach says the decision feels bittersweet, but times change. Roach tells us that the Evansville Civic Theatre plans to move […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received information on a second business that may be moving into the former KMart building in southern Vigo County. We talked with the Vigo County Area Planning Office. A representative there told us Rural King has applied for signs at this location.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The owners of Culver's is another step closer to building a location on Terre Haute's southside. The Vigo County commissioners approved a rezoning request. This will allow the restaurant to build near the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on US 41. INDOT still needs to approve a...
There are currently sixteen Dollar General Stores within a 10-mile radius of the Evansville zip code 47725. Soon that number of stores will be seventeen, and residents have some strong opinions about that. Yes, There Are THAT Many Locations. DOLLAR GENERAL LOCATIONS. DOLLAR GENERAL LOCATIONS. Where Did The Employees Go?
Eight infants under two years old were honored last night in the annual Knox County Fair Baby contest. The event was held in the Vincennes University Pavilion at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The winners included Braylynn Bromm, Everlieigh Bilskie, Marshall Worstell, Oliver Berry, Jameson Meek, Lynden Blue, Huxley Reading, and...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant owner is warning the community about customers using fake bills to pay for their food. Jeff Wheeler at Great Steak in Eastland Mall says he’s had a couple of people pay for their $10 meals with a fake $50 bills, and got all the change back in real cash.
Vincennes’ Katelyn Hughes earned a $500 scholarship from the Vincennes McDonald’s. The scholarship is part of the company’s Agriculture Scholarship program. Hughes will study agriculture at Vincennes University this fall. The scholarship was made possible by Vincennes McDonald’s owner and operator, Wally Nowakowski.
There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
No, Mark Cuban and the rest of the "sharks" from the long-running TV show, Shark Tank, aren't coming to the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes. But the Watermelon Business Challenge will be there on July 27. That's a competition that's set up similarly to the reality show, where entrepreneurs pitch their...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge replacement project on north 13th Street will cost more than originally thought. Abutments on both ends of the bridge need to be upgraded. That's so it can hold the steel that will be used for the bridge. The project will cost an additional...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 11, 2022 thru July 15, 2022. Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed donut holes being sold past the appropriate date.
The newest addition to the Los Tres community has officially been added to the community. The new location is located just off of US highway 41 directly next to Buffalo Wild Wings. Los Tres Tacos celebrated its grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday.
Showmanship competition moves into the spotlight on day 4 of the Knox County Fair. The weeklong event is being held at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The Horse Show starts at nine this morning, with the llama and alpaca show also planned for 9:00 a.m. The Ag Olympics will happen at 3:00 p.m. with the round robin showmanship performance at 7:00 p.m. tonight.
A young Carmi entrepreneur has launched a new business in Carmi. Alex Issawi and his girlfriend Katie are celebrating the grand opening of Kapi Corner at 1008 West Main Street. Alex, who graduated with honors from Carmi – White County in 2020 just recently finished up another milestone. You...
A busy shopping spot on North Green River Road will soon have more tenets. According to Summit Real Estate Services, the new energy efficient retail center will be located on North Green River Road in front of Meijer. The company offering to lease the space says it has excellent visibility...
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Police Department is looking for more information after a burglary. Police say it happened on Monday night at the Washington Country Club. Police are still reviewing the security video. The department says a golf bag was among the items stolen. It belongs to Roy...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, an Evansville couple said their ‘I Do’s’ in the same place they met 20 years ago. Melanie and Randy Schmitt met at Hacienda in the early 2000′s and tied the knot at the restaurant on First Avenue in Evansville. The...
If you have ever worked in a position that involved accepting cash from the public, you might be familiar with spotting counterfeit money. But as one local business owner has discovered, it is all too easy to be scammed. Jeff Wheeler is the owner of Great Steak at Eastland Mall...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners. During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a […]
Comments / 1