Ollie’s Vincennes Store Grand Opening August 10th

wuzr.com
 4 days ago

The grand opening for the new Ollie’s store in Vincennes...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 1

WEHT/WTVW

Civic Theatre leaving its Fulton Avenue location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Half-a-century of history in Evansville will soon be coming to a close. Civic Theatre officials announced their next season will be their last in the current building. Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach says the decision feels bittersweet, but times change. Roach tells us that the Evansville Civic Theatre plans to move […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Eight Infants Named as Winners at Knox County Fair Baby Contest

Eight infants under two years old were honored last night in the annual Knox County Fair Baby contest. The event was held in the Vincennes University Pavilion at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The winners included Braylynn Bromm, Everlieigh Bilskie, Marshall Worstell, Oliver Berry, Jameson Meek, Lynden Blue, Huxley Reading, and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Restaurant owner warning others about fake money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant owner is warning the community about customers using fake bills to pay for their food. Jeff Wheeler at Great Steak in Eastland Mall says he’s had a couple of people pay for their $10 meals with a fake $50 bills, and got all the change back in real cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Katelyn Hughes Wins McDonalds Scholarship

Vincennes’ Katelyn Hughes earned a $500 scholarship from the Vincennes McDonald’s. The scholarship is part of the company’s Agriculture Scholarship program. Hughes will study agriculture at Vincennes University this fall. The scholarship was made possible by Vincennes McDonald’s owner and operator, Wally Nowakowski.
VINCENNES, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

The newest addition to the Los Tres community has officially been added to the community. The new location is located just off of US highway 41 directly next to Buffalo Wild Wings. Los Tres Tacos celebrated its grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wuzr.com

Focus Moves to Showmanship for Knox County Fair

Showmanship competition moves into the spotlight on day 4 of the Knox County Fair. The weeklong event is being held at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The Horse Show starts at nine this morning, with the llama and alpaca show also planned for 9:00 a.m. The Ag Olympics will happen at 3:00 p.m. with the round robin showmanship performance at 7:00 p.m. tonight.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Young Carmi Entrepreneur Launches Business

A young Carmi entrepreneur has launched a new business in Carmi. Alex Issawi and his girlfriend Katie are celebrating the grand opening of Kapi Corner at 1008 West Main Street. Alex, who graduated with honors from Carmi – White County in 2020 just recently finished up another milestone. You...
CARMI, IL
wevv.com

New retail center to open in northeast Evansville

A busy shopping spot on North Green River Road will soon have more tenets. According to Summit Real Estate Services, the new energy efficient retail center will be located on North Green River Road in front of Meijer. The company offering to lease the space says it has excellent visibility...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police investigate burglary at local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Police Department is looking for more information after a burglary. Police say it happened on Monday night at the Washington Country Club. Police are still reviewing the security video. The department says a golf bag was among the items stolen. It belongs to Roy...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Culver’s fairground location takes another step forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners. During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

