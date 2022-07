TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No charges will be filed after a man fired his gun striking another in the leg in Terre Haute Monday afternoon. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, police received a call of a shooting at Greenwood Manor Apartments at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police say they found the victim and the suspect and the scene was secured. The gunshot victim had been shot in the leg, and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO