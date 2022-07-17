ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In tune with 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

By Shirrel Rhoades Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith star in 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' the coming-of-age story of Catherine Danielle Clark, known to the townspeople of Barkley Cove as 'the Marsh Girl.'

Many of my friends have been recommending a book called “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. I was thinking of reading it. After all, the story is set in North Carolina. I grew up there; I have a home there.

But now I don’t have to. I’ve seen the movie.

No, I’m not recommending a movie version over the written word. I love both media. As you might imagine, I watch a lot of movies. And I’ve spent my entire career in publishing. My home library has more books than a local public library near me. And my Kindle library has thousands of ebooks housed in an icloud.

So why my pronouncement?

Because I liked the movie so well, I don’t want to spoil it if I happened to like the book better.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” gives us the coming-of-age story of Catherine Danielle Clark, known to the townspeople of Barkley Cove as “the Marsh Girl.” Mysterious and wild, Kya (her nickname) was abandoned by her family and raised herself in the marshlands. She has immersed herself in the wonders of nature. However, Kya becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a town hotshot, a high-school quarterback who jilts her. The evidence seems overwhelming.

The mystery is built around a love triangle between Kya and a nice guy named Tate who goes off to college and a roué named Chase who uses her badly.

How did the movie get made?

Thank Reese Witherspoon. She selected the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club. Becoming a bestseller, it sold over 4.5 million copies by the end of 2019, more than any other adult title, fiction or non-fiction. By January 2022, the book had sold 12 million copies, making it one of the bestselling books of all time.

Not surprisingly, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company opted to produce it as a film.

English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones was cast as Kya, with American actor Taylor John Smith and British actor Harris Dickinson taking the respective roles of Tate Walker and Chase Andrews. You’ve seen Daisy in Hulu’s true crime miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Taylor made his mark in the TV series “Sharp Objects.” And Harris played the prince in the fantasy movie “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

David Strathairn appears as Kya’s lawyer. Sterling Macer, Jr. joins in as her friend Jumpin. And Jayson Warner Smith plays the deputy who pursues her.

Taylor Swift did an original song called “Carolina” for the soundtrack.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” was directed by Olivia Newman from a screenplay by Lucy Alibar.

I won’t tell you who committed the murder. But then again, you probably already know if you’ve read the book.

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina.

