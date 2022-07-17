ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

4 killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico Saturday, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department were killed in the crash near...

