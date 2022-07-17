ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.10.22

By Joe Henderson
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Winners and Losers, we salute Mary McLeod Bethune, but Erick Aguilar gets a standing boo. Emboldened by polling that shows him with a substantial advantage over fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Crist set his sights on the big dog. In his first TV ad of this election cycle, Crist...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Miami

Biden Florida trip likely off because of COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE - President Joe Biden's trip to Florida next week appeared unlikely Thursday after the White House announced he tested positive for COVID-19. A White House press pool report said travel has been canceled for at least five days. The administration had earlier announced that Biden would travel to Orlando and Tampa on Monday. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated, is taking Paxlovid and experiencing "very mild" symptoms. "Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre said in the statement. Jean-Pierra added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative. "Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," Jean-Pierre said. Biden was scheduled to attend a National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando and speak at a Democratic National Committee rally in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Consultant parts ways with state House candidate Lake Ray

Ray is attempting to return to the Florida House, where he served four terms. State House candidate Lake Ray has parted ways with the general consultant who had been guiding his campaign. Ray, running for the Republican nomination for the open seat in House District 16 in eastern Duval County,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Henderson: School Board races are Ron DeSantis’ next battlefield

The Governor is playing his greatest hits: combat woke, stop indoctrination and slay dragons that don't exist. The change we see across Florida and throughout the country grew from seeds Republicans planted decades ago. While Democrats strayed from their working-class roots, Republicans took control of state governments by appealing to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis makes 50 appointments to judicial nominating commissions

Fred Karlinsky, a part of vetting six picks to the Florida Supreme Court and a pending seventh, was reappointed to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the state's high court. Gov. Ron DeSantis made 50 appointments to Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) boards late Wednesday, including two to the Florida Supreme Court...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Goodson
Person
Val Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Matt Dixon
Person
Donald Trump
orlandoweekly.com

St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeantoday.com

Campaign Blitz Pays Off for Crist

Miami Springs, FL - The opening of the Miami-Dade campaign office for Charlie Crist was welcomed with cheers. It‘s been a while since a gubernatorial candidate has opened headquarters anywhere. The Miami Springs office is one of three around the state that was packed with supporters excited about the campaign to beat Governor Ron DeSantis.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Organizations call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare climate state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Florida House#Florida Primary#Election State#Democrat#Fighting Back#The White House#Fried#The Fighting Back#Gop#Peop
floridapolitics.com

John Snyder nears the $200K mark with $21K June haul

The Palm City freshman lawmaker miles ahead of his Democrat challenger in money race. The $21,795 that state Rep. John Snyder hauled in during June landed the freshman lawmaker just a stone’s throw away from holding $200,000. The Palm City Republican is facing a challenge from Democrat Raymond Denzel,...
PALM CITY, FL
Washington Examiner

Ron DeSantis should revoke Florida's cruel new prison visitation rules

Florida’s Department of Corrections is proposing a rule that would drastically reduce visitation privileges for inmates. While the FDC publicly acknowledges the critical role familial contact plays in reducing recidivism and helping keep families together, the new rule would be a disaster. Currently, visits are up to six hours every Saturday and Sunday (from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.), amounting to an opportunity to spend 24 hours with your loved ones every two weeks. The proposed rule change would limit visits to two hours every other week. That would mean a reduction of visitation privileges by 91%. The FDC claims these measures are needed to address staff shortages and combat the introduction of contraband.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy